RCMP arrest Ontario youth for sharing ISIS videos and seeking firearms

A minor in Ontario has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences tied to ISIS propaganda, according to the RCMP. The arrest took place on Nov. 4 but was only made public Tuesday through a police news release.The accused, whose identity is protected under youth criminal law, faces two terrorism charges. Investigators allege the youth edited and shared ISIS propaganda videos online and attempted to solicit firearms with the intention of facilitating a terrorist attack.The case comes amid growing concern among security agencies over the increasing involvement of minors in extremism. .Earlier this month, Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault said one in ten national security investigations now involve at least one suspect under the age of 18.Similar cases have surfaced this year. A Montreal teen was arrested in August in connection with a suspected ISIS-inspired plot, and two Ottawa youths are currently facing charges for allegedly planning to bomb a Jewish community event.Authorities warn that terrorist organizations are increasingly targeting youth through online spaces , including gaming platforms, to spread propaganda, build loyalty and communicate covertly..The RCMP said multiple agencies participated in the Ontario investigation, including the New York Police Department, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police.“This arrest is the result of a coordinated effort with domestic and international partners and demonstrates the RCMP’s commitment to public safety by disrupting threats to Canada’s national security,” RCMP Superintendent James Parr said in a statement.NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch credited the investigation with halting what she described as a “dangerous plot.”While ISIS lost territorial control in Syria in 2019, officials say the group remains active in regions including South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and continues to draw recruits from Western countries through encrypted platforms and online extremist networks.No further details on the charges or the minor’s court appearance have been released.