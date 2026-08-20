Ontario

Scarborough property owner charged after firing gun during car theft attempt

Francis Betinvieh, 37, released on bail after recklessly discharging firearm charge
An unknown number of suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle from the driveway of a home when a resident of the property discharged a firearm.
An unknown number of suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle from the driveway of a home when a resident of the property discharged a firearm.CBC
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