Scarborough property owner charged after firing gun during car theft attempt

TORONTO — A Scarborough property owner is free on bail after police charged him with opening fire on suspects who tried to steal a vehicle from his driveway.Francis Betinvieh, 37, of Toronto, faces a single count of recklessly discharging a firearm. He appeared in bail court on August 19 and was released.Police were called to the Cliffcrest neighbourhood near Kingston Road and McCowan Road just after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say an unknown number of suspects were attempting to take a vehicle belonging to the residents when Betinvieh allegedly discharged a firearm.No injuries were reported, but a nearby home was damaged by the gunfire. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300