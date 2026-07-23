Scores arrested, 213 charges laid in massive Ontario online child exploitation investigation

A massive province-wide investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police has laid 213 charges and arrested 63 people for crimes related to online child exploitation.The investigation, which ran from June 1 to June 30, has been dubbed Project Time and involved OPP officers as well as 25 other local police departments across Ontario.In addition to the currently laid 213 charges, another 154 investigations remain ongoing; police also stated that 814 electronic devices have been seized during the investigation.Three of the accused are under the age of 17, two were considered to be in positions of authority in their communities, and eight are repeat offenders, according to statements from the OPP.All 63 accused are from Ontario."The results of this operation demonstrate the power of collaboration, the strength of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy, and the relentless pursuit of those who prey on the most vulnerable,” said OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Tara Clark, who is in charge of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy."Project Time is a testament to the dedication and commitment of law enforcement professionals across Ontario and Canada to protect children from exploitation."A list of the accused can be viewed here and includes the names, ages, location, and accused crimes of the 63 individuals arrested.Despite this list, most of the names have been redacted or withheld.The youngest of the accused include two unnamed 15-year-olds, and the oldest is a 79-year-old man from Kingston, ON, named James Glenn.