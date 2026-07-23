Ontario

Scores arrested, 213 charges laid in massive Ontario online child exploitation investigation

Massive province-wide investigation leads to 63 arrests related to online child abuse with OPP saying another 154 investigations are ongoing
OPP
OPPCourtesy JCCF
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Ontario Provincial Police
Police Investigation
Online Child Exploitation
Ontario crime
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Western Standard
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