Smiths Falls man charged in Spencerville homicide

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Smiths Falls man with second-degree murder in the death of a woman found in a Spencerville home last weekend.Justin Donovan-Biscope, 35, of Smiths Falls was arrested Thursday and also charged with indignity to a body. He was held in custody and scheduled to appear Friday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville. Police have not yet released photos of the accused.Chelsea Swinwood, 37, was last seen Aug. 22 in Prescott. On Saturday, Aug. 29, Grenville County OPP were called to a residence on Crowder Rd. in Spencerville and found her dead. Police first called it a suspicious death, identified her days later, then said it was a homicide.OPP have not said how she died and have not said whether she knew anyone in the house. Investigators called the case an isolated incident with no sign of a broader threat and told residents to expect extra patrols.The file is under the Grenville detachment and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Emergency Response and Forensic Identification units have assisted.Spencerville is in the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, about 80 km southwest of Ottawa and a short drive from Smiths Falls.Anyone with information is asked to call Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122