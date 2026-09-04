Ontario

Smiths Falls man charged in Spencerville homicide

OPP allege second-degree murder and indignity to a body after woman found on Crowder Rd.
Chelsea Swinwood was found dead in a home in Spencerville on Saturday
Chelsea Swinwood was found dead in a home in Spencerville on SaturdayOPP
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