Social media IDs Toronto street festival shooting victim as 'aspiring rapper'

VANCOUVER — At least one victim of Saturday’s mass shooting at Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival has been identified online by members of the public, while Toronto Police Service has yet to release any description of the suspect or suspects more than 36 hours later, despite the gunfire erupting amidst a crown of an estimated 13,000 people..The annual Latin music and culture street festival, one of Canada’s largest, was disrupted shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday when gunfire broke out near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue in midtown Toronto. Two men were killed and at least six others were shot in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between individuals who appeared to be targeting each other.Deputy Chief Frank Barredo told reporters late Saturday that two firearms were recovered and that the incident “indiscriminately put vast numbers of people in danger.” No arrests have been made. Police have not publicly identified any suspects, released descriptions or images, or provided a motive.In the absence of official details on those responsible, social media users have begun circulating names and images of victims. Reports naming aspiring Toronto rapper “Koobz” as one of those killed have spread rapidly in community and music circles, even as major outlets await formal police confirmation of victim identities.With no detailed public appeal or suspect description from TPS as of Monday morning, members of the public have been left to piece together victim information through unverified online posts rather than official channels.The second day of the festival was cancelled following the shooting. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the violence as “a reckless, despicable act” and said authorities would work to identify those responsible..Toronto Police Service Chief Frank Barredo described the city as “one of the safest in the world” in the wake of the shooting.