Social media IDs Toronto street festival shooting victim as 'aspiring rapper'

With 13,000 potential witnesses at Toronto’s largest Latin street festival, social media quickly named a victim while Toronto Police Service has yet to release any suspect description more than 36 hours later.

Social media users identified aspiring Toronto rapper Koobz as one of the victims of the July 11 shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival, with photos of him circulating online in the hours after the incident. Image via X / @kenzo2neattt