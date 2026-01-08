Supreme Court to hear constitutional challenge to Ontario Place redevelopment

TORONTO — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from a coalition challenging the constitutionality of Ontario legislation that enables the redevelopment of Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront.The case centres on the provincial Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, legislation that facilitates major changes to the publicly owned site, including the construction of a large spa complex to be operated by a private company. The Ontario government has said the redevelopment will transform the site into a year-round destination focused on tourism, recreation, and economic activity..Ontario Place, which opened in 1971, originally featured an open-air theatre, children’s play areas, and a series of pavilions suspended above Lake Ontario. The site has since seen periods of decline and partial closure.The coalition Ontario Place Protectors argues the legislation is unconstitutional because it limits judicial oversight of government decisions.The group has also raised concerns about exemptions from environmental assessment, heritage protection, and municipal noise regulations, arguing the measures amount to a breach of public trust..A judge dismissed the coalition’s constitutional challenge, and the Ontario Court of Appeal declined to overturn that ruling. The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case now allows the challenge to proceed to the country’s highest court.Speaking Thursday, Premier Doug Ford defended the redevelopment and dismissed criticism of the project, saying the government intends to proceed regardless of the legal challenge.“The Divisional Court said we aren’t even looking at it. The appeals court said we aren’t looking at it. The Supreme Court wants to look at it, that’s fine,” Ford said.He described the project as a major economic and cultural investment, calling it the most spectacular destination anywhere in the country, if not North America..Ford said the redevelopment will include a new science centre, a spa and water park operated by Therme, an outdoor amphitheatre, trails, and marina access. He argued the project will create thousands of jobs and draw visitors to Toronto.“This is all about creating jobs and opportunities for people,” Ford said. “Thousands and thousands of jobs.”The premier also criticized opponents of the project, suggesting a small group of activists is attempting to block development while continuing to benefit from the site once construction is complete.Ontario Place construction has already begun, prompting further criticism from opponents, including concerns about environmental impacts and potential effects on Lake Ontario.The Supreme Court has not yet announced a hearing date for the appeal.