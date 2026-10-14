Ontario

Toronto church worker charged with multiple sexual assault offences involving children

Paul Conn, 71, has been charged with a total of a dozen charges relating to sexual assaults involving youths between 2021 and 2026
71-year-old Paul Conn has been charged with a multitude of sexual assault offences involving children
71-year-old Paul Conn has been charged with a multitude of sexual assault offences involving children Toronto Police Service
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Sexual Abuse
Toronto Police Service
Toronto crime
child sexual assault
Paul Conn
Toronto news
Etiobicoke
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