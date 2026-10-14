Toronto church worker charged with multiple sexual assault offences involving children

Toronto police have arrested a church worker and charged the man with a multitude of sexual assault offences involving children.Paul Conn, 71, a resident of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.On the evening of October 7, police responded to a call reporting a sexual assault in the area near Bloor Street West and The East Mall in Etobicoke.According to the Toronto Police, Conn allegedly had driven the victim to his house, where the sexual assault occurred. Police then stated that after the assault the man fled the home and was able to contact the authorities to report the incident.After speaking to the victim, police also allege that Conn had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times before this incident when the victim was a youth.Police say that the assaults occurred between 2021 and 2026 when Conn was working at a church in Etobicoke near the area of Bloor Street West and Kipling Avenue.Investigators believe there may be additional victims of Conn that have yet to speak out, so they have released his image in hopes that more victims may come forward to aide them in their prosecution.Conn was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.