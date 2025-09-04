Toronto Integrity Office quietly adds African ancestry declaration to email signatures, despite city policy

Toronto’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner has quietly introduced an African ancestry declaration into its staff email signatures , a move that directly contradicts the City of Toronto’s official email policy.The Western Standard discovered the declaration in automated replies from the Integrity Office, where it appears beneath staff names and titles, following a land acknowledgment. The message goes beyond a standard email closing, delving into Canada’s history of slavery and expressing solidarity with Black communities.“Though I am not a person of African descent, I am committed to continually acting in support of and in solidarity with Black communities seeking freedom and reparative justice in light of the history and ongoing legacy of slavery that continues to impact Black communities in Canada.”It continues with a recognition of those forced into Canada through the transatlantic slave trade, before paying tribute to “ancestors of African origin and descent.”.This practice is not permitted under city guidelines.In a statement to me, the City of Toronto confirmed its email policy prohibits any additions to official signatures:“City of Toronto policy requires standardized email signatures. The addition of elements that could impact consistency and accessibility such as images, logos and statements are not within our policy requirements.”Despite this, the Integrity Office has embedded the acknowledgment into its correspondence, making it a default feature of staff communication. In emails I reviewed from other municipal offices, no similar message appeared."The Land Acknowledgement and the African Ancestral Acknowledgement are meant to be shared in a live setting such as the opening of major meetings, gatherings, and events, where their purpose and impact can be meaningfully reflected on," City of Toronto media said in the email..The African Ancestral Acknowledgement was introduced in 2018 by the city’s Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit. It was designed as a voluntary recognition, allowing Black staff to acknowledge their heritage and ancestors in public forums.Like the now-routine land acknowledgments, it was intended for live events such as meetings, gatherings, or ceremonies where it could be spoken aloud and reflected upon. The shift to embedding it in email signatures marks a significant departure from that original purpose.The line within the automated reply "Though I am not a person of African descent," is antithetical to the original intended purpose of the African ancestry acknowledgment. In the city of Toronto's guide to African ancestral ackowledgement it states "The present African Ancestral Acknowledgement is intended to be delivered by a person of African descent who connects their historical lineage, heritage and ancestry to the victims and survivors of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Slavery.".When pressed, the city defended its broader work to confront anti-black racism, citing the Toronto Action Plan to Confront Anti-Black Racism and ongoing programs within the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit.“The city remains committed to addressing anti-black racism and recognizing the more than 200,000 people of African descent who call Toronto home,” officials told me, adding that Toronto aims to “deepen cultural and systemic change across the city.”Interestingly, the city does permit staff to include their pronouns in email signatures, framing it as a voluntary but “meaningful gesture” of respect for gender diversity. The African ancestry declaration, however, has not been formally sanctioned for email use.