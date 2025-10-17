Two 'Brampton men' arrested after 72 firearms seized by OPP in relation to cross-border drug smuggling

Two “Brampton men” are facing dozens of weapons trafficking charges following an extensive Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation that authorities say disrupted a cross-border gun and drug trafficking network operating out of southern Ontario.The OPP announced that the arrests stem from an eight-month intelligence-led probe launched in February 2025 by the Border Drug Interdiction Task Force (BDIT). The task force, which focuses on transnational criminal activity involving firearms and narcotics, began investigating suspected cocaine trafficking with possible ties to U.S.-Canada smuggling routes..On Thursday, September 11, 2025, investigators intercepted a northbound tractor-trailer believed to be connected to the case.The vehicle, which originated in Toronto, was stopped at a Ministry of Transportation inspection station near Temiskaming Shores. Police said the stop was coordinated after surveillance and intelligence suggested the truck was being used to move contraband.Multiple specialized OPP units assisted in the operation, including the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, the North East Region Community Street Crime Units, the Canine Unit, and officers from the Temiskaming OPP detachment..A search warrant executed on the truck led to the discovery of 72 illegal handguns and 66 prohibited devices, described by police as components such as high-capacity magazines and other firearm accessories banned under Canadian law.Investigators said the seizure represents one of the largest single interdictions of smuggled firearms in northern Ontario in recent years.The Firearms Analysis and Tracing Enforcement (FATE) Program, managed by the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, has since determined that all of the recovered firearms originated in the United States..Police believe the weapons were destined for distribution within Ontario’s criminal network, fueling gun violence and illegal trafficking markets across the province.As a result of the investigation, Balraj Singh, 31, of Brampton, has been charged with 72 counts of weapons trafficking and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.Kawalbir Singh, 21, also of Brampton, faces 72 counts of weapons trafficking..Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on October 22.Police say the investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be laid as forensic and intelligence analysis continues.Authorities emphasized that cross-border firearms smuggling remains a top priority for law enforcement, as the majority of illegal guns used in crimes in Ontario continue to originate from the United States.