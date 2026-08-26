Ontario

WATCH: Chow supports Ford’s electricity threat in CNN interview

Toronto mayor says “whatever it takes” as trade dispute escalates
Olivia Chow spoke on CNN about the US-Canada trade war on Tuesday
Olivia Chow spoke on CNN about the US-Canada trade war on TuesdayComposition made from screenshots of the interview
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Olivia Chow
Trade War
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