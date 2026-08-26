WATCH: Chow supports Ford’s electricity threat in CNN interview

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow backed Premier Doug Ford’s willingness to cut off electricity to the United States and described the current trade dispute as a “brutal and vicious” attack during an interview with CNN on Wednesday.Asked about Ford’s comment that “everything is on the table, including cutting off electricity from Ontario going into the United States,” Chow replied: “Whatever it takes, whatever it takes… We have to get attention because this could not continue. The uncertainty is costing everyone.”Pressed on whether she would support proactively cutting power to force negotiations, she said: “Well, I think whatever a premier needs to do, we cannot continue this way because our economy is quite integrated.”Chow pointed to the auto sector as an example of that integration, saying vehicles are built more efficiently and to a higher standard because of cross-border cooperation. Prolonging the fight, she warned, is destroying both economies and driving up prices for everyone.“So we have to solve this,” Chow added..WATCH: Ford tells Trump to ‘kiss my ass,’ threatens triple prices on oil and critical minerals.She also contrasted U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach with the late country singer Dolly Parton. “I think what we should do is follow Dolly Parton’s way she lived her life… of love and joy and generous,” Chow said. “Instead of these midnight school yard bullying and the vicious… Just stop.”Speaking directly to American viewers, the mayor urged them to contact their local elected representatives. “This is senseless. There’s no reason for this kind of attack… We’re supposed to love our neighbour as yourself… Let’s talk because we are always stronger together.”Chow noted that Canadians are running a “buy local, love local” campaign in response to the tariffs and said the uncertainty is already hurting people on both sides of the border.Ford has repeatedly indicated that Ontario is prepared to impose surcharges or restrictions on electricity and critical minerals exported to the United States if the tariff fight escalates further. Ontario supplies significant power to several American states.