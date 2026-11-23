TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told a Toronto Region Board of Trade and Calgary Chamber audience that provinces must eliminate remaining interprovincial trade barriers and remove industrial carbon costs if they want to protect manufacturing jobs and move major energy projects forward.The event, moderated by CTV News correspondent Amanda Lang, focused on linking Alberta’s resources with Ontario’s manufacturing base. Smith said energy security has become more important with Asian partners because energy-insecure countries are also food-insecure. She highlighted the proposed Northern Shield pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, Ontario as a way to restore east-west flows rather than relying only on southern and western routes.Ford said Ontario has zero exceptions on mutual recognition of credentials. “If it’s good enough to work in Alberta, it’s good enough to work in Ontario,” he said. He contrasted that with other provinces adding barriers and noted that internal trade barriers cost the Canadian economy about $200 billion, or roughly 6% of GDP. “It’s pretty sad that it’s easier to trade with other countries in the world and we can’t even get rid of these barriers within Canada.”.Smith gave specific examples of how rules still create friction even after high-level agreements. Alberta carries 36,000 alcohol products, including 1,053 from Ontario. Ontario’s purchasing system, she said, lists only 53 Alberta products. She also described discovering that Alberta’s College of Physicians and Surgeons limited out-of-province doctors to 12 patients; the government removed that restriction in April. Both premiers said the remaining barriers often sit in agency-level rules and purchasing decisions rather than formal provincial laws.On the industrial carbon tax front, Ford said the costs are unsustainable for Ontario’s auto and steel sectors. Referring to recent talks with Stellantis about the Brampton plant, he said it costs roughly $140 million a year just to keep the lights on and the plant warm, while GHG compliance adds about $350 million a year. “Every single auto company, every single steel company. It will kill our auto sector, kill our steel sector,” he said. He argued companies plan models four to five years ahead and that holding the policy for another three years is not workable if Ontario wants to keep production..Smith said Alberta has had an industrial carbon tax since 2007 and applies it on incremental emissions over a benchmark, estimating costs of $0.80 to $1.10 a barrel for the Pathways project. She encouraged other provinces to negotiate their own bilateral arrangements with Ottawa rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. She also noted that seven of nine measures from the previous federal government that she said targeted Alberta’s industry have been walked back, though the plastics designation and the northwest BC tanker ban remain.Both premiers pointed to past project failures — Northern Gateway, Keystone XL and Energy East — as reasons private investors remain cautious. Smith said governments must prove that different levels and parties can get a major cross-boundary project built; she described the federally backed Pacific Link pipeline as that proving ground. Ford said the Northern Shield route through Ontario has been mapped and that consultation with First Nations along the corridor will be required, citing the province’s approach on the Ring of Fire as a model.Smith cited polling showing 81% of Canadians (84% in Ontario) view building energy infrastructure as very important, with 63% of First Nations respondents saying the same. Ford closed by highlighting Ontario’s record of no tax increases, $12 billion in annual tax relief, more than $240 billion in investment, and a million more people working than when his government took office.