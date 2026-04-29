Ontario

WATCH: Ford says he wishes he could 'snap his fingers' to allow temporary workers to stay

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would 'snap his fingers' to allow temporary workers to stay after being accosted during a press conference in Brampton
Doug Ford speaking in Ottawa
Doug Ford speaking in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Doug Ford
Brampton
Temporary Foreign Worker
Onpoli
Work Permit Holders
Ontario immigration
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