WATCH: Ford says he wishes he could 'snap his fingers' to allow temporary workers to stay

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that he wishes he could "snap his fingers" to allow temporary workers to stay in Ontario after being accosted by an activist during a press conference in Brampton. "I was the one standing in front of the prime minister telling him these hard working people are here to contribute to the community," Ford said after being asked by a temporary worker activist about why they aren't allowed to stay in Canada after their work permit has expired. "I can tell you, your employers want you to stay. I wish I could snap my fingers and say OK, you can stay, (but) immigration is a federal issue," he added. .Ontario has seen a rise in protests of temporary workers wanting to see their work permits extended.With the recent federal crackdown on immigration, activists like the man accosting the Ontario premier have been getting increasingly desperate in attempts to get their permits extended.Continuing his response, Ford said that he "stood there in front of the prime minister; I told him in front of all the premiers, we need to keep people here, hardworking people like yourselves.".A recent Research Co. poll found that 53% of Ontarians thought that immigration was having a "mostly negative effect" on Canada, the highest level of negative feeling of any province, and five points higher than the national average of 48%.This also comes as data from Stats Canada shows a significant decrease in foreign work and study permits being granted from September 2025 onwards..With the continued decrease of permits being granted, more and more temporary workers are seeing their permits expire and are seemingly turning to provincial governments to let them stay. Ford's comments also come on the heels of an Abacus Data poll showing his Progressive Conservative Party and the Ontario Liberals in a statistical tie in provincial polling.