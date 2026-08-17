WATCH: Ford touts data centres and infrastructure

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford used his address to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa to highlight a selective data-centre framework and major infrastructure spending while pledging continued partnership with local governments.More than 3,000 delegates from 444 municipalities attended the sold-out event. Local leaders are expected to press the province this week for predictable long-term funding and greater help tackling homelessness and aging infrastructure.Ford thanked mayors, councillors and First Nations leaders and briefly noted ongoing wildfire response before turning to the economy. He said Ontario is preparing for every scenario around U.S. tariffs, including President Donald Trump’s threat of duties up to 50%, and has pushed for a united Team Canada response.“We have never, ever raised a tax and we will never raise a tax,” Ford said. Cutting taxes and fees by $12 billion a year has brought $71 billion more revenue into provincial coffers because a million more people are working and companies are paying tax on $235 billion in commitments attracted since 2018. Ontario led North America in job creation last month with more than 52,000 new positions in July and nearly 120,000 over the past four months..WATCH: Ford unveils data centre playbook to protect ratepayers and keep data in Canada.Last week the government released its Data Centre Playbook. Ford warned that allowing Canadian data to be controlled by the United States would be “the worst thing we could ever do,” saying “that guy would cut us off in about three seconds.” Ontario will take only “a half a dozen” of the best and biggest projects, remain “in the driver’s seat” and negotiate hard for community benefits because the operators are “making billions.”Large centres will cover the full cost of electricity and, in some cases, pay a premium. No financial incentives will be offered. Projects must meet environmental standards on water and noise, keep sensitive data in Canada and deliver local infrastructure, training and jobs. The province estimates the sector could generate $122 billion in economic growth by 2035 and more than 17,000 jobs annually. Some municipalities have imposed or are considering temporary moratoriums; Ford has called such bans hypocritical..On resource development, Ford highlighted progress on roads to the Ring of Fire, expected to finish five years ahead of schedule and unlock $22 billion in opportunity and 70,000 jobs. He also confirmed work is advancing on the Northern Shield Energy Corridor to bring Canadian oil from Alberta to Sarnia via an all-Canadian route using Canadian steel.Ford detailed the $236 billion infrastructure plan, the largest of its kind in Canadian history: $64 billion on 50 hospital sites, $80 billion for the largest transit expansion in North America, $30 billion on roads, bridges and highways, $22 billion on schools and $6.4 billion for universities, plus additional spending on long-term care. He said a strong economy is the foundation that funds health care, education and other services families rely on.On housing, he cited an $8.8 billion partnership with the federal government after “a little bit of wrestling” with the Prime Minister. On Sunday the two governments announced more than $1 billion for housing-enabling infrastructure in municipalities that do not levy development charges, with applications opening October 29. Toronto earlier received $1.5 billion after cutting charges by up to 60%. Ford urged other municipalities to cut by at least 50% and said the province would top up funding if needed. Combined with the HST cut on new homes, buyers can save more than $200,000. New home sales are up 130% from last year..Ford said the government is shutting down drug injection sites, clearing encampments and strengthening the bail system. He announced that the next round of applications is open for the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund, increased to $500 million and already oversubscribed.Ford closed saying “There’s never been a better time to buy. There’s never been a better time to build.” You can watch the full speech from the conference below.