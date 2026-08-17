Ontario

WATCH: Ford touts data centres and infrastructure

Premier stresses selective projects that pay full power costs and outlines $236 billion build plan while municipalities seek more funding
Doug Ford addressed the AMO conference in Ottawa Monday morning
Doug Ford addressed the AMO conference in Ottawa Monday morningWestern Standard
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