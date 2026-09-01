WATCH: Ontario awards 410 link contract, issues 413 east procurement

TORONTO — Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria used a Caledon announcement Tuesday to move Highway 413 forward — and to refuse the price of the next stretch of pavement.The government issued a notice of procurement to design and build the eastern section of Hwy. 413 and the Hwy. 427 extension from Major Mackenzie Drive north to the new corridor. Officials said that contract covers about one third of the 413 route and, once awarded, is expected to be the largest infrastructure procurement the Ministry of Transportation has ever issued.The design-and-build request for proposals is not out yet. It is due later this fall and will run from Hwy. 400 to west of The Gore Rd., plus the 427 link.Sarkaria also announced a construction-manager contract for the 9.1-kilometre Hwy.410 extension that will tie into 413 and connect drivers to Highway 407 ETR, Hwy. 401 and Highway 403, toward Burlington, Hamilton, Brantford and Woodstock. Infrastructure Partners of Ontario — a joint venture of Miller Paving, GIP and Amico — won that work..When asked how much the 410 extension will cost, Sarkaria would not say. “This is a part of our overall program,” he said. The government says it will spend $31 billion over 10 years on highways, roads and bridges, including 413, the Bradford Bypass and the Garden City Skyway twin. “The prices are then worked together with the contractor and then published.”He also declined a firm completion date. “We’ll work with our partners to complete this as quickly as possible.”Two earlier contracts are already in place. Detail design for the central section, including the 410 extension, went to a Parsons Inc. / Egis Canada Ltd. joint venture in June 2026. Program management for the whole 413 went to 413 Continuity Partners — Aecom and WSP — in July 2026.The government says 413 will have 11 interchanges, move 300,000 vehicles a day, cut trips by as much as 30 minutes and support more than 6,000 jobs a year during construction, adding more than $1 billion to Ontario’s GDP. Ground was broken last year..Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said the 410 and 427 extensions and the 413 mainline will take pressure off Highway 10 and Highway 50, two of the town’s busiest roads.Sarkaria framed the highway as a tariff-war jobs file. “In the face of President Trump’s tariffs, we’re doubling down on our plan to build so we can get people moving and keep Ontario workers on the job.”Asked why a highway announcement mattered while the trade fight dominates, he said major roads are part of making Ontario “more self-reliant.” He pointed to 6,000 construction jobs on 413 and compared the project to other files the government is pushing, including the Bradford Bypass and roads into the Ring of Fire.