Ontario

WATCH: Ontario awards 410 link contract, issues 413 east procurement

Sarkaria will not say what the 9.1-kilometre extension costs or when it opens
Minister Sarkaria spoke on the new highway plans on Tuesday
Minister Sarkaria spoke on the new highway plans on TuesdayComposition made from highway 413 plans and images from the press conference
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Canadian taxpayers
Canadian highways
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