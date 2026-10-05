Ontario

WATCH: Ontario awards design contract to widen Hwy. 400

Eleven-kilometre stretch from Hwy. 9 to the Bradford Bypass would go from six lanes to 10
Ontario's Highway 400 is set to be expanded
Ontario's Highway 400 is set to be expandedGovernment of Ontario
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Ontario
Doug Ford
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