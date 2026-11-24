TORONTO — Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday the Ontario government will introduce legislation next week to fast-track new and expanded mines, speed early exploration and apply a “use it or lose it” rule to idle mining leases.Lecce made the announcement at the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum in Toronto. He said the package is required because Canada is under economic attack from US tariffs and the province must move faster to protect its economy and sovereignty after already cutting major-project permit timelines in half.“After our government cut permit timelines in half, Ontario went from the second-slowest jurisdiction on earth to open a mine to Canada’s number-one jurisdiction for investment,” Lecce said. “Now is the time to move faster to supercharge approvals and the pipeline of new mines.”He described the old system as one in which a company that found a world-class deposit in northern Ontario could face more than 50 approvals from five ministries, with drill crews sitting idle while permits expired and investors asked why they should choose Ontario. The province previously ranked as the second-slowest jurisdiction in the OECD, with timelines that could stretch to 15 years..The proposed legislation would overhaul and streamline permitting for new and expanded mines, including reducing red tape on assessment work and technical reporting. It would create a single exploration permit and extend early exploration plans to three years. It would also introduce progressive enforcement tools — field orders, tickets and administrative monetary penalties — so regulators are not limited to voluntary compliance or an immediate stop order.A central measure would impose a “use it or lose it” rule on mining leases. Lecce said that of all the land in the province with high mineral potential, only 15% is currently open for someone new to stake a claim and explore. Fewer than half of existing leases have an exploration plan or permit. Under the new rule, idle leases would not be renewed so Crown land becomes available to companies ready to work.The package would also consolidate oversight of tailings storage facilities under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, giving companies one ministry to deal with while maintaining existing safety and environmental standards. Outside the existing One Project, One Process framework — which already halves review times for designated major projects — the government has committed to eliminate or streamline 50% of key permits and authorizations required to advance a mine. Officials say that step would reduce permitting timelines by roughly 31,000 to 47,000 calendar days a year..Strike forces Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine to scale back operations.Under One Project, One Process, Ontario has designated four major projects with the potential to create nearly 9,000 jobs and contribute an estimated $78 billion to the provincial economy. Those projects are Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project north of Red Lake, Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project near Red Lake, Canada Nickel’s Crawford Nickel Project near Timmins and Mayfair Gold’s Fenn-Gib Project east of Timmins.Lecce also said every road planned for the Ring of Fire is now under construction, with a target of completion five years ahead of schedule. He added that a broader minerals strategy covering gold and industrial minerals as well as critical minerals will be released in March ahead of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention.The province is also spending $500 million through the Critical Minerals Processing Fund and $25 million through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund as part of its effort to keep more processing and manufacturing in Ontario.Industry groups welcomed the direction. Ontario Mining Association president Priya Tandon said the association supports modernizing the framework and accelerating both new mines and existing operations. Ontario Prospectors Association interim president and CEO Steve Virtue said accelerating the path from discovery to production “sends a clear signal to capital markets: in Ontario, a discovery can become a mine.”