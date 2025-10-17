Waterloo police issue alert as high-risk killer released back on the streets

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a public alert following the release of a high-risk offender, 60-year-old Kevin Koehler, who has been convicted in two separate incidents resulting in four deaths.Koehler was released on Thursday under long-term supervision after serving an 11-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2013 death of his roommate, 70-year-old Mary Anne May.Police say he will be monitored in Kitchener, Ontario, under strict conditions, including prohibitions on alcohol consumption and contact with vulnerable individuals..According to court records, Koehler pleaded guilty to killing May by beating and strangling her before disposing of her body near the Grand River. He received an 11-year prison term for the crime.Koehler was also convicted in 1985 of criminal negligence causing death after an impaired-driving crash near Walkerton, Ontario, that killed two teenagers, Helen Wattam, 17, and Christine Lindsay, 16, as well as Ontario Provincial Police Constable Craig Campbell, who was responding to the scene. He was sentenced to three years in prison..Police say Koehler’s parole was revoked multiple times between 2024 and 2025 due to breaches of supervision conditions, including alcohol use and inappropriate behavior related to his past offence. Waterloo Regional Police describe him as a high-risk offender who poses a significant risk to public safety.Authorities urge residents to remain aware but not to engage with Koehler directly. Anyone with concerns about his behaviour is asked to contact police.