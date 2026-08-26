Ontario

White House posts eagle pinning Canada goose in trade war jab

Official account pairs wildlife photo with claim Canada has been “ripping off” the United States
The White House has previously used this image to taunt Canada over the results of a 2026 Winter Olympics hockey game
The White House has previously used this image to taunt Canada over the results of a 2026 Winter Olympics hockey gameWhite House on X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trade War
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news