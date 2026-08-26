White House posts eagle pinning Canada goose in trade war jab

TORONTO — The official White House account on X posted a photograph of a bald eagle standing on a Canada goose Wednesday, pairing the image with a lengthy statement accusing Canada of ripping off the United States for decades.The post quoted an earlier White House message listing grievances over dairy, autos, alcohol, aerospace, and trade balances. It declared President Donald Trump is “done letting them get away with it” and claimed “without the United States, Canada could not survive.”The photograph shows a bald eagle with wings spread and talons planted on a Canada goose lying on ice. The same image was previously used by the White House after the United States defeated Canada in the men’s hockey final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.The post comes days after new U.S. tariffs took effect and Canada announced matching duties, including a 50% tariff on American steel and aluminum. Trade talks collapsed last week after both sides accused each other of introducing last-minute changes that killed a tentative deal..WATCH: Ford tells Trump to ‘kiss my ass,’ threatens triple prices on oil and critical minerals.Prime Minister Mark Carney said the United States proposed “unfair, uneconomic” last-minute terms, including excluding medium- and heavy-duty trucks from auto tariff relief and restricting Canada’s ability to sign other trade deals. He denied Canada made any last-minute demands.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and White House officials countered that Canada walked away from terms agreed earlier in the week because of “new demands and walk-backs of other commitments.”Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said “everything is on the table,” including possible restrictions or surcharges on electricity exported to the United States. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told CNN she supports “whatever it takes.”The White House statement accused Canada of imposing discriminatory auto quotas, banning American alcohol in most provinces, locking out U.S. dairy with tariffs approaching 300%, and running a persistent goods trade deficit of roughly $50 billion a year.Canadian officials counter that the U.S. tariffs are an unprovoked attack on a close ally and that counter-measures are required to defend workers in steel, autos, and other sectors.