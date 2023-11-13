Windsor lawyer defends rights of maskless

A Windsor, Ontario lawyer who defends clients regarding pandemic regulations said an unsuccessful public health case against him was a waste of tax dollars and public resources.Antoine d’Ailly was charged in December 2020 under the Reopening Ontario Act for not demanding proof from maskless members of the public in his office who claimed a mask exemption. Inconsistencies in the evidence provided November 1 by the Essex County Health Unit's enforcement officer led to the prosecution withdrawing charges.“The prosecutor was kind of making some false statements. And once the prosecutor statements got disproved, that helped them want to withdraw,” d’Ailly told Western Standard.According to D’Ailly, the prosecutor alleged only PDFs of their photos were available without the metadata of when the photo was taken, the prosecutor’s office had actually shared the original JPEGs with the defense.D’Ailly said his office did not interrogate people there regarding their mask exemption because it was against privacy laws, something the city’s own lawyer advised it to do.In a letter dated August 18, 2020, City solicitor Shelby Askin Hager wrote responses to questions posed to her including, “Can members of the public be asked for proof that they qualify for an exemption?” To this, Hager wrote, “No. This would constitute a human rights infringement.”D’Ailly said this was only one more reason the city should not have targeted him.“Despite that opinion, the city went ahead and enforced its bylaws in the way that it did,” he said.“You look at the massive, collossial waste of resources on this. The health unit was surveiling me, they were camped outside of my office, they took this to trial–I think it's all just unnecessary wasted tax dollars…"“I guess this is the pain of being on the right side of law, but on the wrong side of public opinion.”Regulation 82/20 of the Reopening Ontario Act, which was revoked March 16, 2022, states, “A Person shall be exempt from wearing a Face Covering on the premises if…Wearing a Face Covering would inhibit the Person’s ability to breathe in any way.”Also Tribunal file 2021-46539-I stated “WECHU [Windsor‐Essex County Health Unit] cannot be faulted for the conduct of a business’ misinterpretation of the Order.”In his legal practice, d’Ailly said he has “30 or 40 human rights cases going,” including a couple calling for judicial review because personnel at the human rights tribunal “haven’t been doing their job.”“It seems pretty obvious to us that the Human Rights Tribunal in Ontario, they're doing everything they can to pretend it doesn't have jurisdiction over these types of cases. As soon as they admit they have jurisdiction, the legislation would require them to hold an oral hearing,” he said.“You've got instances where somebody with a signed medical note, with a disability, that's been discriminated against. The tribunal's like, ‘I don't see how this is within our jurisdiction,’ and then your only route is to go to appeal to a Divisional Court.”D’Ailly said this means some people only get the justice they can afford instead of the justice they deserve. He says some former sexual assault victims had to relive their worst memories when they were told to mask up.“The reality is a lot of these people that were unable to wear a mask…[faced] the trauma…through being told they have to put on a mask and relive that trauma. Oftentimes, they don't have the medical evidence that a lot of these businesses or even the Human Rights Tribunal is demanding. I think there's injustice there.”D’Ailly has some successes across Ontario under his belt. A judge ruled a Burlington couple did not have to wear masks in their building, despite the condo board’s wishes. A North Bay businesswoman charged for opening her store had charges dropped against her. And, a woman in Wallaceburg who was charged after organizing an anti-lockdown rally in November 2020 also had the case against her dropped.Defending people’s charter rights in such cases is important, d’Ailly insisted.“I don't think there's enough lawyers on this side of the argument to defend the underdog,” he said.