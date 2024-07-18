Opinion

2LT. BEAUDRY: CAF needs a complete revamp

"When do these radical ideas stop? When do we admit that we as an institution, the CAF has lost its way and is broken?"
Ivan Beaudry
Ivan BeaudryCourtesy Ivan Beaudry
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan
Ivan Beaudry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news