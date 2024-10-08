Opinion

ALBERS: Alberta 'bastion of liberty?' Not quite, keep trying

When it comes to bastions of liberty, Smith's words speak louder than her actions
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has bragging rights over Premier Danielle Smith when it comes to liberty, says writer James Albers. (On the other hand, animal-lover Smith is not known to shoot her dogs. Ed.)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has bragging rights over Premier Danielle Smith when it comes to liberty, says writer James Albers. (On the other hand, animal-lover Smith is not known to shoot her dogs. Ed.)Government of the State of South Dakota.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Pension Plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Police Force
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Alberta collect own income taxes, like South Dakota

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news