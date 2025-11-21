Opinion

ALBERS: Canada is risking its own collapse by sabotaging the West

How federal climate dogma and regulatory paralysis are pushing Alberta and Saskatchewan toward economic revolt.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Alberta
Saskatchewan
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Opinion
Opinion Column
climate hoax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news