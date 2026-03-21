ALBERS: Death of civility — how Alberta’s politics lost the art of disagreement

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.There was once a discipline in the West, not a law, not a statute, not a bureaucratic decree, but a habit. A habit of mind. A restraint of tongue. A confidence that ideas, when tested openly, would refine rather than destroy us.We called it civil discourse.It was more than free speech. Free speech is the right to speak. Civil discourse is the responsibility to do so honourably. It was the conviction that disagreement need not become denunciation; that debate was not demolition; that one could challenge an argument without assassinating the arguer.This habit, this quiet but formidable discipline, underwrote Western democracy. It allowed rival parties to clash without collapsing the regime. It allowed sharp debate without social fracture. It permitted the testing of policy without the poisoning of public life.Facts mattered. Evidence mattered. Research mattered. The burden of proof mattered. Character did not become a cudgel.Ideas were contested. People were not condemned.And on that foundation, prosperity followed. Stability followed. Freedom followed.But something has changed..It is difficult to identify the precise moment when civil discourse began its decline. History offers many warnings, and Alexis de Tocqueville, observing America in the 1830s, saw already the danger of majority passions hardening into moral coercion. Yet even he could not have foreseen the velocity of our age.The modern era has introduced accelerants.Digital discourse through social media has severed speech from consequence. The local town hall, where neighbours had to look one another in the eye, has been replaced by the infinite town square of the internet, where anonymity and distance dissolve restraint. Opinion travels at light speed; accountability moves at a crawl.Measured argument earns little applause. Outrage earns clicks.Truth, when inconvenient, is ignored. Validation arrives in the currency of clicks or “likes.” And so, speech, once tethered to responsibility, floats free of it.Meanwhile, institutions that once commanded trust — government, media, universities, professions — now labour under suspicion. Whether fairly or unfairly, many citizens have concluded that these institutions serve ideology before the public good. When trust erodes, so does the authority of fact. And when that authority collapses, emotion fills the void.Add to this the decline of associations, churches, civic clubs, voluntary societies — those mediating institutions Tocqueville believed essential to democratic restraint. Where once shared moral vocabulary moderated conflict, we now see the rise of identity as the primary lens through which politics is filtered.Civic identity has yielded to political identity..The opponent is no longer mistaken; he or she is immoral. She is not wrong, she is dangerous. Disagreement becomes denunciation; dissent becomes heresy.And thus, we arrive at our present moment in Alberta.Our province is engaged in serious discussions about immigration, about provincial authority, about referendums and recalls, about even the most fundamental constitutional question: whether Alberta should remain within Confederation. These are not trivial matters. They deserve gravity. They demand thoughtfulness.Yet instead of argument, we are offered labels.“Nazi.”“Fascist.”“Third Reich.”Such language is not debate; it is denunciation. It is moral theatre in place of evidence. It contributes nothing to understanding and everything to division..Those who hold or have held public office bear a particular responsibility. Restraint is not weakness; it is leadership. To inflame is easy. To moderate is harder. To rise above passions rather than ride them — that is statesmanship.The casual invocation of totalitarian horrors to describe fellow citizens or political opponents does not elevate the conversation. It degrades it. And in degrading it, it hardens positions, deepens mistrust, and impoverishes public life.Albertans are not naïve. We understand that strong disagreement is part of democracy. We expect it. But we also expect something more, something older, something steadier.We expect arguments grounded in fact. We expect evidence, not epithets. We expect our leaders to set a tone befitting a free people.And here lies the deeper warning.Democracy does not die first from censorship. It weakens first from contempt. When contempt replaces curiosity, when moralization replaces argument, when denunciation replaces debate, democracy corrodes from within.Tocqueville insisted that democracy requires habits of self-restraint, a shared moral framework, local engagement, and leaders who temper rather than inflame passions. Without these, public discourse becomes unstable, and instability invites danger.Regardless of how Albertans vote in October, on immigration, on referendums, on independence, the greater test is not the ballot outcome. It is whether we can disagree without dehumanizing..Albertans may differ sharply on policy. But we are united in this: we do not want to live in a province where argument becomes accusation and politics becomes persecution.Those who aspire to lead this province would do well to remember: the people are watching not only what you argue, but how you argue it.Freedom is sustained not merely by rights, but by restraint.And if we lose that restraint, no referendum, no legislation, no majority will save what we have squandered.Civil discourse is not ornamental to democracy.It is structural.And if we do not recover it, the damage will not be rhetorical.It will be real.James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.