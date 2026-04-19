ALBERS: Democracy for sale? Canadians should be alarmed by post-election power grabs

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.“The franchise is the legal right of citizens to participate in the political process by voting to choose their representatives and influence government decisions.”A simple definition. Clear. Direct. Almost quaint in its assumption that what follows the vote resembles what preceded it.As citizens of this country, each of us holds that franchise. We stand in line, mark a ballot, and send a representative to Ottawa with a rather straightforward instruction: represent us. That is the deal. That is the contract. That is the cornerstone of any functioning democracy.And history, stubborn, inconvenient history, has always been quite clear on this point: governments that tamper with that contract do so at their peril. Free citizens do not take kindly to being treated as decorative participants in their own governance. Give them even a whiff of manipulation, just a hint of something untoward, and they tend to respond with volume, clarity, and, on occasion, fury.Except, it would appear, in Canada. Today.Another day, another floor crossing. Another political contortionist, suddenly discovering a new set of principles conveniently aligned with power. Another individual trading their constituents’ will for proximity to authority. One begins to wonder if conviction now comes with a travel clause.And what is the result? A government inching, no, edging, toward a majority not through persuasion, not through the electorate, but through acquisition. Piece by piece, seat by seat, the arithmetic of democracy is being adjusted after the fact. The voters have spoken, and the response seems to be thank you, we’ll take it from here.I took the liberty of looking into this — a bit of digging, a bit of checking. And what emerges is not merely unusual, it is unprecedented. Never, never, in Canadian history has a government assembled a majority in this fashion. Not through persuasion at the ballot box, but through the quiet accumulation of defectors..It is not bold. It is not clever. It is, to be blunt, underhanded.And yet, here we sit.What is perhaps most baffling is not the act itself; politics has never been a sanctuary of purity, but the response. Or rather, the lack of one. Where is the outrage? Where is the collective voice saying, “This is not what we voted for?” Have we become so accustomed to the bending of rules that we no longer notice when they begin to break?Because let us be clear, that is what is happening.The people in those ridings cast votes for one thing and received another. Their wishes, expressed plainly, democratically, and without ambiguity, have been set aside. Not debated. Not challenged. Simply … discarded.The gall.We are told, implicitly if not explicitly, that this is politics. That is how the game is played. That the forms have been followed, and therefore the substance does not matter.But substance is the whole point..This is not some minor procedural quirk. This is not a harmless bit of parliamentary theatre. This is the franchise, your franchise, my franchise, being treated as negotiable. As transferable. As something that can be repurposed after the fact to suit the ambitions of those who find themselves just shy of full control.And control, it seems, is the point.For the better part of a decade, we have watched, often in silent disbelief, as the norms that underpin our parliamentary democracy have been bent, ignored, or casually discarded. Traditions that once anchored public life have been treated as inconveniences. Accountability has been waved off. Fiscal discipline reduced to slogans, budgets, we were told, would simply balance themselves.And now, spending announcements appear untethered from any clear accounting, delivered with the quiet confidence of those who assume they will not be meaningfully challenged. Billions here, billions there, don’t trouble yourself with where it sits, or whether it was ever approved in a manner that respects the taxpayer footing the bill. Just trust the process. Trust the architects.I will grant them this: they do know what they are doing.The question is whether we do.Because what has been revealed, slowly and now rather plainly, is not confusion, but design. A steady erosion of expectation. A recalibration of what Canadians will tolerate. A bet, perhaps a well-founded one, that the public will grumble, shake its head, and carry on.And here is where the matter ceases to be abstract..Freedom is not found in speeches or slogans. It is visible every day, if one cares to look. It is in the line of cars headed to work in the early morning, in the fields that roll with wheat, barley, and canola, and in parents dropping children at school with the quiet expectation that effort still leads to opportunity. It is in the sacrifices recorded in stone across distant battlefields, where Canadians once stood for something larger than themselves.That is what is at stake, not in some theatrical, apocalyptic sense, but in the slow, grinding diminishment of what we expect from those who govern us.Well, here in Alberta, we have not yet lost the franchise.But we are being tested, day by day, decision by decision, how little of it we are willing to defend.Because the franchise is not ceremonial. It is not a civic nicety to be exercised and then forgotten. It is the mechanism by which free people assert authority over those who presume to govern them. And when that authority is diluted, redirected, or casually discarded, responsibility does not rest solely with those who exploit it.It rests with those who accept it.Well, some may.But out here, on our side of the Rockies, that patience is wearing thin..Because in Alberta, freedom is not an abstraction debated in committee rooms. It is lived. It has worked. It is built into the land, and the lives of people who understand, instinctively, that effort should matter, that accountability should be real, and that the distance between a vote cast and a decision made should not be measured in political convenience.And yet, time and again, we are told, quietly, politely, and with increasing boldness, that what was decided by voters can be adjusted, reinterpreted, or simply overridden if the arithmetic of power requires it.That is not representation.That is something else, our ranchers call it, fertilizer.For years now, Albertans have watched decisions made elsewhere, often by people with little understanding of how this province lives, works, and contributes, reshape outcomes in ways that bear little resemblance to the will expressed here at home. We have been patient. We have been reasonable. We have, perhaps, been too willing to give the benefit of the doubt.But there comes a point, there always does, when patience stops being a virtue and starts becoming permission.And that is the line we are approaching.The franchise still exists. It has not been taken from us. But it is being tested, stretched, diluted, and, at times, treated as a suggestion rather than an instruction..Albertans understand instructions.We understand ownership.And we understand that if something matters, you do not leave it in the hands of those who have shown a willingness to treat it casually.So, the question is no longer whether the franchise exists.The question is what we are prepared to do with it.Because if the connection between our vote and our outcomes continues to weaken, if decisions that shape our future continue to be made beyond our influence, and sometimes in direct contradiction to it, then it is only natural, only inevitable, that people will begin to ask a very simple question:Who, exactly, is this system working for?And more importantly, what are we prepared to do about it?.The answer to that question does not come from Ottawa.It does not come from party leaders, strategists, or those who have grown comfortable managing outcomes after the fact.It comes from here, from us. Where we say you have taken enough but no more.From the people who still believe that the franchise means something. That is not negotiable. That it is not transferable. That is not something to be quietly reshaped once the ballots have been counted.The franchise remains.And when Albertans choose to use it, clearly, deliberately, and without apology, as we will in October, it has a way of making itself understood.History has shown that, time and again. Treat our franchise as expendable, and you will hear from us, clearly and finally: goodbye.James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.