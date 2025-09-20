ALBERS: The administrative state vs. the free citizen

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.Now, I know I’m old. As much as I try to deny it, the mirror is an unkind reminder that quickly dispels any notion of continued youthful vitality. But lately, I’ve had the creeping suspicion that my vintage is showing not just in the mirror but in my sense of how quickly Canada has “progressed” into the 21st century. Progress, some call it. And some of it surely is. But other parts? Well, let’s just say the label doesn’t always fit the jar.I’ve been in conversations of late about something our schools once taught, and our young seem blissfully spared from: civics. That’s the quaint old subject where citizens learned that freedom isn’t a spectator sport. Instead, it’s about roles and responsibilities — yours, mine, the community’s, and yes, the government’s. Their roots are in those laboratories of fashionable thought we once called universities, where conviction is brewed stronger than reason, and where orthodoxy marches in academic gowns..And how exquisitely sensitive they are to dissent. Should citizens dare step out of line, the mandarins frown. Should citizens insist on independent thought, they call it dangerous. They would sooner disarm the citizen, empower the criminal, and brand speech itself as suspect if it strays from the canon they have blessed.The paradox is stark: liberty, once guarded against the abuse of government, now finds itself hemmed in by the government’s auxiliaries — those who do not govern, but govern nonetheless. And after a century of patience that would make Job look rash, perhaps the question isn't whether Albertans have the right (and we do) — but whether our leaders have the courage.For all their forbearance, Albertans deserve that choice. And if our Premier doesn't see it, she should look in the mirror, it will tell her. After all, she is an Albertan, and sometimes a frank reconnoissance with reality is the most radical act of all. Remember, Premier Smith, hope is not a plan.