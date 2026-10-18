ALBERS: The Alberta referendum's false binary

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.On Monday, Albertans will cast their ballots in what may prove to be the most consequential referendum in our province's history. And what a peculiar affair it has been.Town halls are filling across the province. Signs are sprouting on lawns and boulevards. The Alberta flag, that apparently dangerous emblem of provincial identity, can now get you escorted out of a hockey arena. Meanwhile, Calgary's mayor has reportedly dismissed those supporting a vote on independence as "useful idiots," while simultaneously calling for a month celebrating Islam. One wonders whether a little projection on his part might be at work.On both sides of the independence debate, dire predictions abound about what awaits us on October 20, the morning after the vote. To hear some of the more excitable defenders of Confederation, a vote for independence will unleash something between the biblical plagues of Egypt and the final collapse of Western civilization. Fire. Brimstone. Economic ruin. The end of life as we know it.Their signs, prominently displayed and, I might add, apparently unmolested in public places, offer a wonderfully uncomplicated instruction: "Say No to the Nine." It is a catchy slogan. Unfortunately, it is also an intellectually barren one. For what, precisely, are Albertans being asked to reject?Apparently, the price of declaring one's affection for Canada is to accept that there is absolutely nothing wrong with Alberta's relationship with Ottawa. No constitutional imbalance. No federal overreach. No grievance worthy of remedy. Canada, right or wrong. And we thought the Americans had cornered the market on jingoism.The inconvenient truth is that virtually no Albertan, whether a committed federalist or an ardent independence supporter, believes our relationship with Ottawa is a picture of domestic bliss. We have already held a referendum on equalization. More than 60% of Albertans voted to remove the principle from the Constitution. Ottawa's response was effectively silence, while our own provincial leadership did precious little to translate that democratic expression into meaningful change.Apparently, democracy is a splendid institution, provided the voters arrive at the approved conclusion. And so, when the "Stay in Canada" campaign urges Albertans to reject the referendum questions as some grand demonstration of national patriotism, one suspects it has profoundly misread both the mood of the province and the meaning of the ballot.Let us examine the proposition..What Are We Actually Voting Against?Elections Alberta's referendum notice sets out ten questions.Questions one through five address immigration limits, eligibility for provincially funded programs, residency requirements and fees for non-permanent residents, and proof of citizenship for voting.Questions six through nine concern constitutional reform: provincial involvement in appointing justices, abolishing the Senate, allowing provinces to opt out of federal programs while retaining funding, and establishing greater provincial authority where federal and provincial laws conflict.Question ten asks whether Alberta should remain in Canada or begin the legal process toward a binding independence referendum.And here is the rather extraordinary detail: questions one through five and question ten are explicitly non-binding. We shall return to that little constitutional curiosity shortly.First, consider the substance of the initial nine questions. If you have visited an Alberta emergency department, tried to find a family physician, watched your children struggle through an overcrowded school system, or attempted to access an already overburdened public service, you have encountered the consequences of population growth that has outpaced the infrastructure required to sustain it.Immigration itself is not the enemy. Alberta was built in no small measure by immigrants, pioneers, and people seeking opportunity. Our province has long welcomed those prepared to work, contribute, and build a better life.But there is a world of difference between welcoming newcomers and pursuing immigration policies without adequately preparing the schools, hospitals, housing, and public services upon which newcomers and existing residents alike depend.Teachers are increasingly expected to meet the needs of growing numbers of students requiring English-language support, often without the resources necessary to do so effectively. Emergency departments struggle with demand. Housing and infrastructure strain under the weight of rapid population growth.These are not arguments against immigrants. They are arguments against governments that make consequential decisions without adequately accounting for their consequences.Albertans are generous people. We are not, however, obliged to confuse generosity with governmental incompetence. And it is the province, not Ottawa, that must somehow find the classrooms, hospital beds, teachers, physicians, and infrastructure to accommodate federal decisions. Ottawa makes the announcements. Alberta receives the invoices. A most convenient arrangement, at least for Ottawa..The Constitutional Elephant in the RoomWhich brings us to questions six through nine. These questions go to the very heart of the problem: the distribution of authority within Confederation and the ability of provinces to exercise meaningful control over matters that directly affect their citizens.For decades, Alberta has struggled against a federal political structure in which population, political influence, and judicial appointments are concentrated in ways that leave Western concerns too easily dismissed.We have a Senate that is neither meaningfully representative of provincial interests nor democratically accountable to the citizens whose lives its decisions affect. We have a judicial appointment process that places enormous influence in federal hands, raising legitimate questions about regional representation and the independence of institutions from partisan considerations.And we have a federal government that has repeatedly tested the boundaries of provincial jurisdiction, too often leaving provinces to defend their constitutional authority through expensive and prolonged litigation.These are not imaginary grievances. Nor are they evidence of some peculiar Alberta hostility toward Canada. They are questions about whether Confederation is functioning as it should.The referendum proposals may differ in their constitutional feasibility, and some would require negotiations and amendments far beyond Alberta's unilateral authority. But that does not make the underlying grievances illegitimate. Indeed, it makes the case for a serious national conversation all the more compelling.Which raises the obvious question: if these are genuine problems requiring genuine solutions, why on earth would Albertans vote to dismiss them? To demonstrate their loyalty to Canada? What a strange patriotism that would be: professing love for one's country by refusing to acknowledge what needs repairing..The Great Non-Binding Escape ClauseNow we arrive at the most revealing feature of this referendum. The government tells us that questions one through five and question ten are non-binding. Think about that for a moment.Albertans are being invited to express their opinions on matters of enormous constitutional, economic, and political significance, while being reminded that the government is not legally bound by the results.One might reasonably ask whether this is an exercise in democracy or a particularly expensive public opinion survey. But the distinction becomes even more consequential when we consider question ten.For years, Alberta's grievances have been met with soothing assurances, occasional expressions of sympathy, and precious little structural reform. What has been missing is leverage.Ottawa has had little reason to negotiate fundamental changes to Confederation because it has had little reason to believe Alberta possesses either the political will or the practical means to insist upon them.A strong vote in favour of beginning the legal process toward a binding independence referendum would change that political calculation. It would not, in itself, establish an independent Alberta. It would not dissolve Confederation the following morning. It would, however, send an unmistakable message that Albertans are prepared to contemplate a future outside Canada if the present relationship cannot be repaired.And that is precisely why declaring question ten non-binding matters. It offers the appearance of a momentous democratic choice while attempting to preserve the government's freedom to decide what, if anything, follows. A referendum with no consequences is a rather curious instrument for resolving questions of such consequence.But there is another complication.The Smith government itself introduced legislation establishing a citizen-initiated process through which Albertans, upon meeting the prescribed signature requirements, could bring important questions before the electorate. That process cannot simply be wished away because a government-sponsored question happens to occupy the political stage.The citizens who gathered signatures and the hundreds of thousands who signed deserve to have their efforts treated according to the law that authorized them. A government-sponsored, non-binding question is not automatically a substitute for a separate citizen-initiated process.The precise legal obligations depend on the legislation and the status of the petition, but the democratic principle is straightforward. A government cannot champion the people's right to be heard when introducing legislation and then treat that right as an inconvenience when the people insist upon exercising it. Our premier cannot have it both ways..The Choice That Isn't a ChoiceSo what, in practical terms, are Albertans being asked to decide on October 19? The first nine questions concern problems that many Albertans recognize and reforms that deserve serious consideration. The tenth concerns what we are prepared to do if those problems continue to be ignored.Yet the "Stay in Canada" campaign would have us believe that the only respectable choice is to reject the entire exercise. Vote no. Preserve the status quo. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along. It is a remarkable strategy.For it demands that Albertans set aside their legitimate grievances, surrender whatever political leverage they may possess, and trust that the very governments responsible for the present impasse will somehow discover the wisdom and determination to resolve it.On what evidence? On the strength of past promises? On Ottawa's enthusiastic response to our equalization referendum? On the long and distinguished record of federal governments voluntarily surrendering power? Forgive my scepticism.A vote for question ten need not be understood as a declaration that Alberta must leave Canada. It can be understood as a declaration that Alberta will no longer accept the present relationship without meaningful change. That is the distinction the defenders of the status quo seem determined to obscure.The question is not simply whether we love Canada. It is whether the Canada we love is prepared to become a country in which Alberta's legitimate constitutional, economic, and political interests receive something more substantial than sympathetic speeches and polite dismissal.And this message is not intended for Ottawa alone. It is intended for our premier as well. Danielle Smith is an intelligent and capable politician. But intelligence is no substitute for accountability, and political calculation is no substitute for democratic consent. She, too, must respect the will of Albertans, even when that will complicates the government's preferred strategy. The citizens of this province are not political props to be wheeled onto the stage when useful and quietly returned to storage when inconvenient..One Last Chance to Make Confederation WorkThis is why the referendum presents a false binary choice. We are told that we must either embrace Canada exactly as it is or abandon it altogether. Nonsense.There is a third proposition, and it deserves to be heard. Canada is worth attempting to repair, but Alberta is no longer prepared to accept endless promises in place of meaningful reform.We have spent decades petitioning, negotiating, protesting, electing governments, changing governments, and asking Ottawa to acknowledge the structural inequities that have so profoundly damaged the relationship.We have been patient. Some would say extravagantly so. And what has that patience purchased? Another opportunity to ask nicely? Another round of federal assurances that our concerns have been heard? Another generation of Albertans expected to believe that reform is just one election, one prime minister, or one constitutional conversation away? At some point, even patience becomes an accomplice to its own exploitation.The vote on October 19 should therefore be understood not as the final word on independence but as a potential beginning of a much more serious conversation. A conversation about the powers of Parliament and the provinces. About fiscal fairness. About the constitutional limits of federal authority. About whether the institutions of Confederation still serve all its constituent parts.And, ultimately, about what happens if Ottawa once again refuses to engage. For that possibility must also be confronted.If meaningful reform is rejected, if the grievances remain unanswered, and if the federal government continues to treat Alberta's concerns as political background noise, then Albertans must be free to consider the alternatives. Including independence.But that decision deserves to be made with clarity, deliberation, and a full understanding of its consequences, not through the manufactured panic of those who insist that even discussing the possibility amounts to treason against the maple leaf. Patriotism is not blind obedience to the status quo. Nor is loyalty to Canada measured by one's willingness to endure indefinitely whatever Ottawa chooses to impose. A country worthy of loyalty must also be willing to earn it..Here We StandThere is an old line from the film Network that captures something of the present Alberta mood: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!" That sentiment is not, in itself, a political program. Anger rarely is. But anger can be the beginning of something useful when it finally compels those in authority to confront what they have spent years ignoring. And that, more than anything, is what this referendum ought to accomplish.It is an opportunity for Albertans to declare that the existing relationship is not working, that the grievances are real, and that the time for empty assurances has expired. Not Canada, right or wrong. Not independence at any price. But a demand that Confederation be made to work and a willingness to consider what comes next if it cannot.We owe Canada a serious effort at reform. We owe Alberta the courage to insist upon it. And we owe future generations something better than another century of constitutional grievances, federal indifference, and provincial politicians who mistake managing discontent for resolving it.October 19 is not merely a referendum about where Alberta belongs. It is a referendum about whether Albertans are prepared to insist that their voice matters.Ottawa should listen. Our premier should listen. Because the message, if delivered clearly enough, will be impossible to misunderstand.Here we stand. You can push us no further.James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.