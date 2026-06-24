Opinion

ALBERS: The last great act of Canadian patriotism may come from Alberta

For decades, Alberta asked for reform. This October, voters have a chance to deliver a message too large for the federal government to ignore.
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Alberta FlagOse Irete/CBC
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