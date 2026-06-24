ALBERS: The last great act of Canadian patriotism may come from Alberta

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.There is a particular species of political frustration, peculiar to Alberta and almost unknown elsewhere in this Confederation of ours, that manifests itself most acutely whenever Ottawa condescends to notice the province exists. I wish to speak to that frustration today, specifically as it applies to our forthcoming referendum on a referendum, that most Canadian of constructions, a vote about whether to have a vote.Those who burn with passion for Alberta independence, and I make the distinction deliberately, for independence is a different animal entirely, have descended upon this initiative from the Smith government with the full fury of the disappointed. "It's a cop-out," they thunder. "A ploy, and a meaningless one at that," they insist. "Nothing more," they lament, "than a naked exercise in controlled participation, wherein the voter is granted the comforting illusion of democratic agency while possessing, in cold fact, precious little of it."As a man who has stood in the independence camp for longer than political fashion made it comfortable to do so, I confess I understand the frustration. I feel it myself. But I have come to believe, and I offer this not as polished counsel but as hard-won conviction, that the frustration, however genuine, has been grievously misplaced.We find ourselves at present suspended between what I can only describe as two false equivalencies, each as intellectually dishonest as the other. On one side: Canada, right or wrong, which is jingoism dressed in a flag and called virtue. On the other: Alberta independence, come hell or high water, which is, I submit, merely the same jingoism wearing different boots. Neither position, in its absolutism, leaves the slightest air for a middle course, and it is precisely that middle course I intend to illuminate.Every person of any duration in the independence movement, and there are more of us than the CBC has ever cared to report, can identify with Proustian precision the exact moment the scales fell from their eyes. The moment when it became undeniable that Canada was not merely broken, but broken by design, dysfunction baked into the very architecture of Confederation, not as some unfortunate oversight but as a calculated feature of the arrangement. Each of us carries that moment like a scar..But here is where the independence faithful must exercise some humility: what is as plain as the prairie horizon to us is not remotely visible to the majority of our fellow Albertans. The pollsters have turned this question every which way, urban against rural, indigenous against settler (and let me say parenthetically: more indigenous Albertans support independence than oppose it; their chiefs, those well-compensated men of careful accommodation, do not speak for them), left against right, and on it goes. The conclusion is the same regardless of the angle: the majority is not yet persuaded.Now, why is that? I would argue it is because Albertans are, at their core, reasonable and deeply patriotic people, and I speak here not as an abstraction but as a man who wore the Canadian uniform, who carried that flag across oceans, who has stood weeping in the November chill of Remembrance Day ceremonies and wept again, privately and without embarrassment, in the military cemeteries of Europe where our boys lie in their long rows. Many in our movement share these sentiments precisely. We are not, as our detractors would have it, a collection of embittered petrolheads nursing provincial grievances over rye whisky. We are patriots, and the receipts are available upon request.What changed for us, and this is the crux of it, was the dawning, terrible recognition that the country we had believed in and upheld and bled for had ceased, in any meaningful sense, to believe in us. Had ceased to trust that we could be relied upon to run our own lives, raise our children according to our own lights, make decisions for ourselves and our communities democratically and responsibly, we had always done. The country we revered transformed before our eyes from a representative of its citizens into something far darker: an authority, a master, treating free Albertans as vassals, and going so far as to attack and deliberately hobble the very industry that warms our homes, sustains our families, and signs a considerable number of our paycheques.This province has not been silent in its discontent. There was the famous firewall letter, sharp as a blade. There was the plaintive cry that the West wants in, a slogan that contained more dignity in its four words than most federal policy papers manage in four hundred pages. During the Harper years, there was genuine talk, serious talk, of constitutional reform, a Triple-E Senate, revisions to equalization, a reimagined Confederation that might actually honour the freedoms God gave us and grant each province an equal place at the table with the autonomy to pursue its interests without Ottawa's perpetual, meddling interference. We supported equalization generously, even cheerfully, until it became evident that our contributions were not regarded as an act of national solidarity but as an obligation, and that we were to keep our opinions about that obligation strictly to ourselves. Our response was to hold a referendum terminating that wretched arrangement, and we carried it by better than 60%. It fell on deaf ears.So here we arrive at the question I have been building toward: how, in the name of all that is sane and sensible, can voting for an independence referendum be an act of patriotism?.I offer in reply an old saying, homely but durable: only your friend will tell you when you have a booger in your nose. The point is not anatomical. The point is that genuine care, for a person, for an institution, for a nation, does not permit the comfortable evasion of ignoring what is obviously wrong. It requires you to say the uncomfortable thing, precisely because you care.Something is manifestly wrong with this Confederation. No union of any kind can long endure when one member is systematically disadvantaged for the profit of the others. That is not a debating position. That is the documented condition of our nation. The call to Ottawa has gone out, in various keys and various volumes, for decades. It has been met, with remarkable consistency, by the sound of silence or the murmur of dismissal.If you genuinely love this country, then October presents you with a singular and perhaps unrepeatable opportunity to yell fire, loudly, unmistakably, in a voice too large to ignore. Ottawa requires a message, plainly worded and unmistakably delivered, from patriots in Alberta, informing them that Confederation is crumbling and that the hour for real action is considerably later than they seem to appreciate.This is something I believe the great majority of Albertans, independence supporters and federalists alike, could find it in themselves to support. The vote is non-binding, yes. But the result would ring out as a clarion across this country, placing the ball squarely in Canada's court and requiring, for once, that Ottawa answer for itself.I have spoken with independence supporters across this province, and we find ourselves in agreement on one essential point: none of this would be necessary if Eastern Canada, and the federal government that speaks for it, had at any point in the past generation bothered to listen, genuinely listen, to our concerns and made the real, structural changes our situation demands. It is why we always return to the fundamental question: if Alberta were independent today, and Canada came to us asking that we join this Confederation as it is currently structured, would we sign? Every honest Albertan deserves a long, quiet moment alone with that question..A strong vote in October at least grants us the dignity of finding out, for ourselves and before the watching country, whether there exists in Ottawa any authentic appetite for meaningful change. If the answer is yes, if the warning is heeded, if genuine reform follows, then we will have saved our union, salvaged our nation, and not one soul will be more relieved or more grateful than those of us who have been sounding the alarm these many years.If the answer is no, then we will possess something more valuable than a policy paper or a polling number. We will have our answer, laid out in the cold light of day, and we may proceed to an actual referendum on independence with clear eyes and a clear conscience, knowing with certainty the nature of our relationship with the rest of this country.A vote in October to hold an independence referendum will be, I submit to you, the last great act of Canadian patriotism available to Albertans.One can only pray the warning will be heeded.James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.