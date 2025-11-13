Opinion

ALBERS: The lost art of governing — why competence became Canada’s most unfashionable virtue

"From Ottawa’s fiscal theatre to Ford’s photo ops and Eby’s denial, Canada’s political class has traded expertise for ego — except, perhaps, in Alberta, where reality still matters."
Doug Ford, Danielle Smith, and Scott Moe
Doug Ford, Danielle Smith, and Scott MoeScreenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Premier Scott Moe
Naheed Nenshi
Gil Mcgowan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news