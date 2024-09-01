ALBERS: The New World Order marches on from the Olympics to Chicago

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development. He was formerly a school principal and teacher of history and active in conservative politics.For those of us paying attention, the Paris Olympic opening ceremony was a garish display of what can only be called neopaganism. While some were shocked at this display, it comes as no surprise to anyone watching the attempted shift in world politics and culture. In fact, what happened in Chicago at the National Democratic Convention is simply a continuation of what we saw in Paris. How so, you ask?Often, the media paints all these events as a "right vs left" phenomenon. Nothing can be further from the truth. What we are seeing is an effort to replace a Judaeo/Christian worldview with something else. While I don't believe for a moment that all people who subscribe to the current worldview are all practicing Jewish or Christian believers, our Western culture did arise from this worldview, and its benefits were, in some measure, shared by everyone along the entire political spectrum. So, whether right or left, everyone ascribed to those values.A shared worldview is the fabric through which societies, not just nation-states, are bound to a social compact. It defines agreement on what is lawful and just, how freedom is defined, what limits are placed on government, and what core creeds of society must be upheld for all this to work.For a movement to replace this worldview, they would have to erode and attack these core tenets and replace them with their own. For example, in the Judeo/Christian worldview, society begins with the individual. The individual's value, dignity and freedom are defined and granted by a creator; the first form of government we all encounter is found in the nuclear family with a mother and father who prepare us to become independent thinkers and productive citizens. We are taught to respect this and all other forms of government that flow from the family into the community and beyond, and we have rights and responsibilities or duties to each other to ensure this social compact is upheld.The benefits of the current world view are demonstrated across so many realms: politically in democracies and republics that uphold majority rule with respect for minority rights (the individual being the smallest expression of a minority,) economically where the principles of supply and demand reflect the core principle of individual freedom to produce, and buy and sell, scientifically through the things like the scientific method which was premised upon the belief that a universe created by a God of order could be understood through the scientific method. Though not perfect in any sense, empirically, it can be shown that this worldview has benefited mankind more than any other.Thus, we expect to see attacks on these very tenets by those who understand them and wish to replace them. Such as... the government replacing God as the arbiter of one's freedom, undermining the nuclear family by the removal of the primacy of parents to provide care and upbringing of children and the erosion of the concept that male and female genders are not exclusive... and so how can the traditional nuclear family be considered valid? What follows is the state owns children who, released from the constraint of traditional parenting, are exposed to all manner of harm in the name of inclusion. This continues with attacks on the individual and their rights and freedoms in favour of the primacy of the group. They would need to "redefine" (read replace) concepts of right and wrong, punishing law-abiding citizens while coddling the criminal element. Expect that science, medicine, and the economy should be governed by those who know better than you and, really, for your own good.If this sounds familiar, you have begun your journey to understanding. What is missing in the mix is something big enough to convince whole populations to adhere to this new system when, historically, the evidence of what these philosophies produce is overwhelmingly horrible. Some seek to replace God with government; some seek to revive "the old gods," and some seek to import their version of god into Western culture, which we have only been too willing to help them with.We saw this manifest at Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. As the presidential race unfolds in the United States, Rasmussen Polling has uncovered some very interesting evidence for this shift.People holding to the current world view across a broad spectrum support the Republican Party and their candidate. People who seek to replace that world view overwhelmingly support the Democrats. Fortunately, united as they are in tearing down the old system, fractures are already manifesting because when one of these groups attains political power, it's always to the detriment of the other groups.One final lesson on this topic: This trend is not unusual, and in fact, any student of history can catalogue these issues in the fall of every great empire. They did not ultimately fall because of outside forces but from within. Speaking truth to these issues despite efforts to intimidate us into silence is one of those responsibilities we all must exercise to prevent this from going any further. 