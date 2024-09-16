ALBERS: Uncoupling from Ottawa and why we need to collect our own taxes.

The cat is finally out of the bag, revealing the financial burden Mr. Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax places on Albertans. If the government were a business, no one would invest in this failing venture. Unfortunately, we do not have a choice in the matter. We elect MPs to represent us, but federal governments, regardless of their political affiliation, focus on appealing to the vote-rich Laurentian Triangle to retain power. During the Liberal party's tenure, how many pieces of legislation and taxation have been implemented against the wishes of our MPs, negatively impacting our economic well-being and the prosperity of future generations in Alberta?Quebec is unique in collecting its own taxes and remitting what is owed to Ottawa. Conversely, Alberta does not and has been a significant net contributor to the federal tax system. Programs like the equalization program, the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), and the Canada Social Transfer (CST) exemplify the transfer payments from provinces to the federal government, which then redistributes these funds to other provincial governments. For Alberta, these contributions total over $100 billion. The Fraser Institute reports that, on average, Albertans paid 36% more in federal taxes than Canadians elsewhere, including excess payments into the CPP.These contributions, however frustrating, support the federal government while they enact laws and regulations that negatively affect Alberta's core industries. Consider how $100 billion could have fostered the growth and prosperity of this province. Alberta should collect its own taxes and then assess whether various federal initiatives are detrimental to our economic health and sovereignty. Controlling our tax revenues provides the leverage to bring Ottawa to the table for meaningful discussion rather than Alberta chasing Ottawa. Interestingly, the provinces benefiting from federal redistribution are consistent Liberal supporters. So we should not be surprised when Mr. Guilbeault and Mr. Trudeau exempted the Maritime provinces from the carbon tax. Had we been collecting our own taxes, Alberta would have been in a far stronger position to negotiate with Ottawa.Why discuss uncoupling from Ottawa? Confederation was initially sold as a federation of equal partners with equal representation. Ten sovereign provinces deciding to create this interdependence for the benefit of all. Currently though, Confederation operates more co-dependently, with the West consistently overpaying or putting more into the national relationship, while being underrepresented politically and getting nothing out of that relationship.To this end we must assert our sovereignty through the process of uncoupling or what I would call maturation, in order to have a serious shot toward realizing the original vision of Confederation. The existing situation is untenable and undemocratic. If Ottawa continues to resist our movement toward provincial equality, then at least we will have made the attempt and be better positioned to determine our future steps..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.