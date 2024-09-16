Opinion

ALBERS: Uncoupling from Ottawa and why we need to collect our own taxes.

"To this end we must assert our sovereignty through the process of uncoupling or what I would call maturation, in order to have a serious shot toward realizing the original vision of Confederation."
Justin Trudeau
Justin TrudeauCourtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Income Tax
Laurentian Elite
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news