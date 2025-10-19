ALBERS: When a cultural divide becomes a cultural chasm

James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.The headline looked harmless enough: “Opposition motion on bail reform voted down in Parliament.” But scratch the surface and you find the real story — an ever-widening rift between Ottawa and the East, and Alberta and the West.At the core is the legal muddle Canadians now endure — courtesy of the Liberal era of “catch-and-release.” Paperwork isn’t finished before the accused is back on the street. Police data and criminologists tell the same tale: a tiny cohort of chronic offenders is responsible for a gross share of crime. This isn’t the familiar 80/20 rule; it’s an ultra-Pareto world in which well under one percent can drive double-digit percentages of the total. Round and round they go — arrest, bail, release — while public confidence drains away..RUBENSTEIN: Special federal government Islamophobia representative exposed as lobbying for Palestine.The government’s defense? Charter rights — though seldom the rights of victims. What stings is that the Greens, NDP, and Bloc stood with the Liberals. Plainly, we no longer share a common definition of justice.And then, with the other hand, having wrapped themselves in the “flag” of the charter, Ottawa offers Bill C-2 — a blunt instrument of attack against this same charter, a policy that includes warrantless overreach. It broadens reasons to seize subscriber data and deploy transmission-data tools without prior warrants, normalizes “voluntary” corporate disclosures, orders core tech firms to keep surveillance hooks in place under secret ministerial edicts, and even expands Canada Post’s authority to open letters. Due process shrinks; administrative convenience swells. As usual, the innocent wear the burden while the professional offender slips through the net..Lose due process, and you can lose your lifelines — internet and phone — by fiat. Try running your life without them. “Use the mail,” they’ll say. Except the mail isn’t safe either. We all remember the Freedom Convoy account freezes under the Emergencies Act. Back then, they needed an emergency; now, they will not even have trouble themselves with such a declaration.Shall we add to the list the “voluntary” gun buyback? A policy trained on the law-abiding, not the criminal class. Police leaders warn it won’t improve public safety. When Ottawa bends over backward to “understand” repeat, high-impact offenders while cuffing the compliant, you don’t get safety; you breed more crime..CURNISKI: No, AI will not teach my children.I watched a video, appalled, as three thugs used a pistol to smash through a front door while the homeowners pleaded from inside. Only a baseball bat chased them off. Thank heaven the owner didn’t land a blow — he’d likely be the one charged. Toronto councils whisper, “Don’t resist.” In Alberta, the Premier says, in essence, “Expect resistance if you invade a home.” Two countries in one federation.Here lies the illusion — and the chasm. In the East, too many will trade freedom for the promise of safety under a knowing, nimble state. The bargain is counterfeit. You end up with less freedom and less safety, and by the time the invoice arrives, there’s nothing left to contest it..Out West, we still know the old wisdom: never yield your freedoms to government, however benevolent the mask. When citizens are beholden to the state — and not the other way round — the line is crossed. Retracing it takes pain and sacrifice.That truth, in large part, fuels the independence current. We see the rot creeping westward across a vast country, and Ottawa has dropped the coyness. It is bald-faced and unapologetic about its authoritarian reach — especially toward those who call it to account. (Read: Western Canada.).OLDCORN: Time to end the Alberta teachers’ strike now.We don’t have a “divide.” We have a Grand Canyon. The breach is too wide, the slide too swift, to pretend a polite committee can bridge it. For Alberta — and for the West — the case is plain: it’s time to go.James Albers is a Calgary-based management consultant specializing in leadership development.