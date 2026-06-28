Opinion

ALBERS: When obedience becomes complicity — the Christian case for Alberta's constitutional defiance

From Daniel to the apostles, Scripture never commands blind submission. If Ottawa oversteps its authority, Christians may have a duty not to comply — but to resist.
Immigrants to Canada from both Great Britain and France brought with them their Christian traditions, which made the supremacy of God an unspoken assumption in Canadian government.
Immigrants to Canada from both Great Britain and France brought with them their Christian traditions, which made the supremacy of God an unspoken assumption in Canadian government.Image courtesy of Wilfredo Rafael Rodriguez Hernandez
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