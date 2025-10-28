Opinion

KRUZENISKI: Alberta Prosperity Project rally draws thousands — The largest in Alberta independence history

Albertans unite for independence in record-breaking demonstration.
A massive crowd of Alberta independence supporters gathered in Edmonton on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the "I Am Alberta" rally organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project.
Thousands of Alberta independence supporters took part in the Alberta Prosperity Projects "I Am Alberta" rally this Saturday October 25, 2025. Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta
Alberta Prosperity Project
Western
Western Independence

