KRUZENISKI: Alberta Prosperity Project rally draws thousands — The largest in Alberta independence history

Thousands of Albertans gathered at the steps of the Legislature on Saturday for the I Am Alberta rally — one of the largest political demonstrations in the province in years and the largest in Alberta independence history — united by a single, unmistakable message: it’s time for Alberta to become an independent nation.The rally, organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project as a show of strength for the growing independence movement, drew Albertans from every corner of the province. Supporters waved Alberta flags and chanted “Free Alberta!” as speakers, including Dr. Dennis Modry, Tanya Clemens, Mitch Sylvestre, Chris Scott, Jeff Rath, and Keith Wilson, delivered passionate calls for freedom from Ottawa’s control..Promotional material for the event described it not merely as a protest, but a movement — a gathering of Albertans ready to take charge of their own destiny and ignite the fire of change. The mood on the Legislature grounds reflected exactly that: a confident and determined push for independence, not just autonomy or reform.Despite the massive size of the event — the mainstream media was largely silent..Alberta Prosperity Project Chairman Dr. Dennis Modry described the sheer success of the event:“I was very impressed with the turnout, just as I was very impressed with our operational team to pull off this event at the magnitude of attendees that showed up. It really was impressive and in terms of the actual numbers. I’ve heard the numbers could be anything from 10,000-20,000. At the end of the day, it was a highly successful rally, we were pleased, it was clearly the largest ever rally for Alberta sovereignty in Alberta's history.What it tells me is this is a movement that is led by the people of this province, who want something different and recognize that what they want is different, and cannot be achieved with the constraints of the federal governance structure. We really want a new beginning and that new beginning comes as a result of a successful referendum on Alberta sovereignty. I was extremely encouraged by the number of people who showed up and I was extremely encouraged by our team and we look forward to a successful referendum in the spring.”The rally’s message was clear — Albertans are fed up with Ottawa’s intrusion into provincial affairs, from energy policy and equalization to environmental mandates and taxation. For many, independence is no longer an idea, but a practical solution to decades of federal overreach..“The large turnout in support of Alberta independence underscores the growing momentum for separation, proving that more and more Albertans are determined to end Ottawa's stranglehold on our future,” said Keith Wilson..While legacy media outlets ignored the event entirely, the images and videos flooding social media tell a different story: thousands of proud Albertans standing shoulder to shoulder, sending a message that can no longer be dismissed..“This is only the beginning,” said David Parker, underscoring the momentum behind the independence movement..The I Am Alberta rally may prove to be a turning point — a day when the Alberta independence movement showed it’s not a fringe idea, but a powerful, growing force in the heart of the province.