Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Alberta Soccer Association shows itself a poor loser

Jon Mulder, was first suspended as president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association by the Alberta Soccer Association, reinstated by one of its committees on appeal, and now faces an appeal of the appeal by the ASA itself. At issue is his view, circulated to a few people in an e-mail, objecting to DEI’s Marxists policies, and sex and sexuality being pushed on other people’s children.
Jon Mulder, was first suspended as president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association by the Alberta Soccer Association, reinstated by one of its committees on appeal, and now faces an appeal of the appeal by the ASA itself. At issue is his view, circulated to a few people in an e-mail, objecting to DEI’s Marxists policies, and sex and sexuality being pushed on other people’s children.Contributed
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Soccer Association
Jon Mulder
Lisa Grant
Marxist policies
Alberta government funding of soccer
Mi2

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news