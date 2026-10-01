Opinion

ALEXANDER: Equalization 2.0 — the hidden cost of the new pipeline

Smith calls it ‘skin in the game.’ It is Albertans paying for Ottawa’s pipe and conditions.
Danielle Smith and Mark Carney Pipeline
Danielle Smith and Mark Carney PipelineImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Major Projects Office
MOU agreement
royalities
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news