ALEXANDER: Equalization 2.0 — the hidden cost of the new pipeline

C.W. Alexander is Executive Director, Alberta Renewal.Premier Danielle Smith has now told two rooms what November is for. In Fort McMurray on September 16, and at the Calgary Chamber on September 22, she said Alberta will put “skin in the game” on royalties so companies will spend $10 billion to $30 billion and fill a one-million-barrel-a-day West Coast pipe. She did not say the new rates, the term, or whether projects already past payout are included.Do not wait for the presser. The rewrite is not a technical tweak. It is the cash instrument for a volume bargain already written into the Smith-Carney memorandum and the July pipeline filing. That bargain moves Alberta’s owner’s share out of the Treasury and onto a public midstream business Ottawa puts conditions on.Royalties are the owner’s share: the money Albertans are owed for the resource they own. Oilsands projects pay 1% to 9% before payout and 25% to 40% of net after. Many are rolling into the higher rates now. That is when the owner’s share is supposed to rise. November is timed to the opposite request.The royalty layer is still the small piece. Jack Mintz put the agreed carbon path to $140 a tonne, plus carbon capture rules, at about $3 a barrel on oilsands by 2040, $3.8 billion a year at current output, and a 20% jump in oilsands supply cost against US states that do not levy the charge. Pathways, the federal ticket for the pipe, is a $16.5 billion to $20 billion-plus system.The pipe itself is public. Trans Mountain went from a $5.4 billion private estimate to about $34 billion under the Crown. Tolls moved from roughly $6 a barrel to more than $11. Alberta’s new southern line is filed at $35 billion to $44 billion. Canada and Alberta are equal public partners. Pembina takes 10%, maybe 20%. That is a 90% public project following a sixfold overrun.Ottawa promised British Columbia a “meaningful” share of the economic upside of oil. BC does not own it, including a royalty-style payment, while keeping the north-coast tanker ban (Bill C-48). The route is now forced from Kitimat VLCC capability to Vancouver Aframax tidewater. A VLCC at Kitimat loads about four times the cargo. Freight on the smaller Aframax ship is $2 to $5 a barrel more. Manitoba has already said it can “entertain” an eastward line. On this file, “entertain" means a price and cut of your Alberta owner’s share of royalties..The unfinished barrels are aimed at the same Gulf Coast slot that Venezuelan extra-heavy is rebuilding to occupy on a five-to-eight-year clock. More dilbit does not raise the heavy price. It widens the discount unless the product is changed inside Alberta first.This is the Smith-Carney Equalization 2.0. The old formula took Alberta’s fiscal capacity after the barrel was sold. The new stack takes the owner’s share before it is sold: a thinner royalty, a carbon charge, a carbon capture capital cost, a Crown pipeline toll, a corridor payment to BC and Manitoba, and a freight penalty on the wrong ship and port. What is left is not Alberta’s oil wealth. It is Alberta’s residual.Nationalization does not need a seizure bill. Private capital already walked from Trans Mountain. C-48 and C-69 still price it out. The Crown becomes the midstream. Pathways licences new production. Royalty-in-kind barrels can fill a public line if producers will not. Title stays private. The terms become public.It is not too late. The Smith November paper is not law. A Major Projects Office listing is not repeal of C-48 or C-69. Partial upgrading on pipe already built can free 500,000 to 600,000 barrels a day by cutting diluent. A technology tax credit pays for research here without giving away the owner’s share on every existing barrel. A one-million-barrel West Coast line is still the right scale, on private capital, to VLCC water in Kitimat, after the two statutes C-48/C-69 fall or BC containers don’t pass Alberta, with no Pathways carbon capture capital cost, and with no BC or Manitoba royalty payment carved from Alberta’s owner share.Smith once said public money for a pipe would signal failure. The structure now on the table is that failure, plus a royalty cut to make it pencil, a giveaway of Albertans’ wealth. Members who want an owner government can still say so before the rates are legislated. After they are legislated, the unwind cost becomes the argument against unwinding. That is the path. November is the fork in the road.C.W. Alexander is Executive Director, Alberta Renewal.