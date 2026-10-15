Opinion

ALEXANDER: Kenney's call for a UCP purge is a fatal mistake

Instead of addressing the structural disadvantages keeping Alberta under Ottawa's thumb, Kenney is choosing division.
Kenney calls for UCP purge
Kenney calls for UCP purgeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Ucp
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
purge
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news