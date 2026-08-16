Opinion

ALEXANDER: Smith’s pipelines and the quiet surrender of Alberta sovereignty

Government capital, normalized provincial obstruction, and a new eastward corridor that weakens Alberta’s remaining leverage against Ottawa.
Pipeline demonstration
Pipeline demonstrationImage courtesy of Alberta government
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Alberta
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Opinion Column
government funded
eastward corridor
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Western Standard
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