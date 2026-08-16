ALEXANDER: Smith’s pipelines and the quiet surrender of Alberta sovereignty

CW Alexander is the Executive Director of Alberta Renewal.Sovereignty is practical. It is the capacity to decide the terms under which Alberta’s resources are developed, the conditions attached to their movement, the leverage retained against external actors, and the share of economic rent that stays inside the province. Measured by those standards, the pipeline strategy now advanced by Premier Danielle Smith does not expand Alberta’s sovereignty. It surrenders it.The proposed West Coast pipeline is not a conventional private project. It is a majority-public partnership under the Smith–Carney memorandum of understanding, with Trans Mountain Corporation and Alberta’s Petroleum Marketing Commission expected to carry the primary financial weight. Public capital of this scale never arrives without conditions, federal influence, ‘carbon pricing’ commitments, and multi-decade recovery of public investment. Once Alberta’s fiscal and political capital is committed, its freedom to alter course narrows. Government capital fills the gap created by C-48 and the Impact Assessment Act; it converts a temporary absence of private risk capital into permanent entanglement with Ottawa.British Columbia has long extracted value from Alberta’s resource economy through formal barriers and political obstruction. The Oil Tanker Moratorium Act remains in force. The current strategy accepts this pattern as a baseline. Rather than deploying Alberta’s own levers — energy security for Central Canada via Line 5, goods and container corridors, and national interdependence — it seeks federal facilitation and public money to work around the obstruction. Neighbouring provinces correctly conclude that Alberta will absorb the cost rather than raise the price of obstruction. That is the normalization of inter-provincial rent extraction.The federal government has always possessed the constitutional authority to impose an export tax on oil. What constrains its use today is practical: significant Central Canadian supply still depends on Line 5, which crosses the United States (US). The proposed Northern Shield corridor from Hardisty to Sarnia would alter that map. By creating an all-Canadian route to Ontario refineries, it reduces Central Canada’s practical dependence on the US crossing system. Once that dependence falls, the political and operational cost to Ottawa of taxing exports to the US falls with it. Infrastructure sold as Canadian energy security would remove one of the last effective restraints on a federal border measure aimed at Alberta’s largest and most proximate market..New long-haul pipelines financed with public capital must recover that capital through tolls. Layered on top are carbon costs embedded in the Smith–Carney bargain and the ongoing expense of diluent. The cumulative effect is a higher delivered cost that risks making Alberta oil less competitive in the market that is both logistically closest and commercially highest-value for heavy barrels: the United States. Asia is useful diversification. It is not a substitute for a competitive position in the Gulf Coast and Midwest.None of this requires Alberta to abandon market access. It requires a different sequence. Prosperity lies in keeping Alberta strong and free by retaining more value within the province before the resource crosses any border, reducing structural dependence on Ottawa, and using the leverage Alberta still possesses to reverse the federal policies that priced private capital out. An Alberta First government orients every major energy decision toward genuine autonomy, true provincial sovereignty over the terms of development and movement, rather than the pure-volume path that multiplies unfinished barrels under federal conditions.These are not forced outcomes. They are policy choices. Smith’s 2024 mandate did not include majority public financing of multi-billion-dollar corridors, carbon frameworks negotiated with Ottawa, or an eastward pipeline that weakens the practical constraints on federal export taxation. When the government’s direction has shifted this substantially on the core question of sovereignty over Alberta’s principal resource, UCP members have both the right and the responsibility to examine that shift. A leadership review remains the Party’s own democratic instrument for that examination. Using it is not disloyalty. It is accountability.Alberta still owns the resource in the ground. The question is whether policy will keep the value, the decision-making power, and the strategic leverage of that resource here, or whether Albertans will accept a future in which the only capital available arrives with Ottawa’s conditions attached.CW Alexander is the Executive Director of Alberta Renewal.