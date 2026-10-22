Opinion

ALEXANDER: The UCP belongs to the members — not Danielle Smith

The premier is ignoring the grassroots and repeating Jason Kenney’s fatal mistakes with top-down control.
Danielle Smith and Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith and Jason KenneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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