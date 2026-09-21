ALEXANDER: Value before the border

C.W. Alexander is with Alberta Renewal.The last time this page examined Premier Danielle Smith’s pipeline program, the test was practical. Sovereignty is the capacity to set the terms of development, the conditions of movement, the leverage kept against Ottawa and neighbouring provinces, and the share of rent that stays in Alberta. On that measure, majority public West Coast capacity under the Smith–Carney memorandum, treating British Columbia’s (BC) obstruction as a cost of doing business, and a Northern Shield corridor that would weaken Line 5 all move power and money out of the province.Alberta Renewal has published the Alberta-First Resource Development Vision. It is not an argument against market access. It is an argument about sequence: capture more of the molecule inside Alberta first; hold barrels in a provincial reserve when the pipe cannot; restore private capital terms for a West Coast line; keep ownership and technology here so the rent does not leave with the barrel.The volume model treats unfinished, diluted bitumen moving under federal facilitation as success. Western Canada already uses 700,000 to 750,000 barrels a day of condensate to ship bitumen, diluent that occupies pipe Alberta has already built. Partial upgrading that cuts or eliminates that diluent can free 500,000 to 600,000 barrels a day on existing systems, the throughput of a major new export line without a public mega project or new federal exposure. The upgraded barrel commands a better netback. That is value that does not leave for a Gulf Coast coker, an Ottawa condition sheet, or a neighbour that has learned Alberta will pay to be obstructed.A one-million-barrel-a-day West Coast line remains necessary, on the northern BC route to VLCC water, with private capital first, and repeal of C-48 and C-69 as the precondition. Kitimat was designed for tankers of about two million barrels; Vancouver’s Westridge dock loads Aframax ships of about 550,000 barrels because of draft in the Narrows. That gap costs typically two to five dollars a barrel on the Asia haul, three to four Vancouver sailings to match one north coast VLCC. C-48 makes the better harbour illegal to load; C-69 priced private capital out of the pipe. Government capital filled the hole those statutes created. Roberts Bank with C-48 still standing is a detour, not repeal. Keystone XL, or Prairie Connector, is not a substitute. It is more unfinished barrels toward the same Gulf Coast customer. A lane granted as a trade chip is concentration, not diversification..The vision rejects any new Alberta–Ontario pipeline. Central Canada still depends on Line 5, one of the last practical limits on a federal export tax aimed at the United States. A bypass sold as national energy security would lower Ottawa’s cost of a border measure against Alberta’s closest high-value market. Diversification belongs in the West, on commercial terms, not east as a gift that weakens Alberta’s hand.Three further instruments: a technology tax credit for partial upgrading work done in Alberta; preferential rates for firms at least 51% Albertan-owned, headquartered, operated, and led here; and an Alberta Strategic Oil Reserve at Hardisty, Edmonton, and Fort Saskatchewan, fill when differentials blow out, or a line fails, release when the market can pay. Canada is the only G7 country without a public strategic oil reserve. Close that gap here, under provincial control, not as a federal pile in Sarnia while Alberta remains the forced seller.In late August, the United States announced majority control of 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan reserves, extra-heavy crude for the same Gulf Coast coking fleet Keystone would serve. Title is not throughput. The pipes, upgraders, ports, and power system are decrepit. Five to eight years is the honest window before that barrel is a reliable substitute at scale. Alberta filled the slot those barrels left. Incremental production in the window can still earn rent if upgraded and stored through a disruption. Treat the announcement, or a Keystone revival, as immediate demand for raw dilbit, and you walk into the price war the day the rebuild works.The 2024 mandate did not include this bargain. Members can measure the shift at AlbertaRenewal.com. Alberta still owns the resource. Policy should keep the value here, including when the line is down.C.W. Alexander is with Alberta Renewal.