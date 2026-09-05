ALEXANDER: Who negotiates Alberta’s exit?

C.W. Alexander is the Executive Director of Alberta Renewal.The Alberta Transition Council has published a long plan for how this province could become a country without ordinary life falling apart. Hospitals stay open. Courts stay open. Pensions get paid. That part of the work is serious, and Albertans should use it. Alberta already has a functioning state. It does not have to be invented from a blank page.What the plan then does is the part that cannot stand. It keeps the same Premier, the same Cabinet, and the same Legislative Assembly in the chair, through the talks, through the first day of independence, and through an “ordinary” 2027 provincial election that may or may not change the faces and does not restart the negotiations. It says there is no need for another government. It treats a vote to leave Canada as extra homework for the government Albertans already have.That is not continuity. That is the old regime holding the pen.A hospital does not need a new building because constitutional authority changes. A Premier elected to keep Alberta inside Canada does need a new mandate before that Premier is allowed to bargain the terms on which Alberta leaves. Those are different layers. The Transition Plan fused them and called the result prudence.The government in office at the moment of a leave vote is federalist by nature, not only by preference. It was elected to run a province of Canada. Its legal personality exists inside Confederation. Its signature statute is sovereignty “within a united Canada.” Its Premier has framed the October 19 question as a two-step process while personally opposing Option 2 and independence. That government can keep the lights on. It cannot represent Albertans at the table where the country is dissolved..The conflict sits in the chair. Ottawa’s interest is to keep as much of the old order as it can. A Confederation cabinet’s interest is to keep as much of its own offices, federal interfaces, and managed landing as it can. Leave that cabinet holding Alberta’s side of the table, and Albertans have one seat and two occupants of it. A negotiator who does not want the destination will bargain for delay, residual federal roles, received federal law, and a “cooperative relationship” that looks like independence on paper and Confederation in practice.The Supreme Court of Canada’s secession reference does not repair that defect. The Court said a clear majority on a clear question creates a duty on existing governments to come to a table. It did not elect Alberta’s team. Canadian constitutional law can tell Ottawa that it must negotiate. It cannot tell Albertans that the only people allowed to speak for them are the ministers elected to keep them a province. Standing to found a country comes from the people leaving, not from the court of the country being left.Alberta Renewal’s position is therefore a founding principle, not a personnel complaint. After Albertans decide to leave, the sitting Premier and MLAs no longer speak for them on the exit. Westminster was rejected with the desire to remain. The political government then in office may continue as caretaker of administration. It does not keep the pen. Albertans elect an Alberta-First government whose job is both to govern and to negotiate the departure. That government is not a second public service, and it is not a vacuum. It is the first government whose mandate matches the decision the people have made.The scheduled 2027 provincial election in the Transition Plan is not that election. An ordinary campaign under current rules, mid-negotiation, that may leave the same Premier in place and does not restart the talks, is a confidence test of a provincial government. It is not a founding. If that calendar is used at all, it has to be converted into the founding vote, after the leave decision, with candidates prepared to negotiate the exit, not to manage Alberta back into a comfortable province.Keep the maps. Change the principal. The current government in power at that time does not represent Albertans to negotiate an exit. Remove it from that chair. Elect Albertans who will.C.W. Alexander is the Executive Director of Alberta Renewal.