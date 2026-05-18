Opinion

ALIAKBARI / MEJIA: Eby government should repeal DRIPA to help spur mining investment in BC

Mining investment is plunging as DRIPA creates confusion over land claims, property rights and resource development across British Columbia.
BC Premier David Eby
BC Premier David Eby Image courtesy of BC government
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David Eby
West Coast
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Western Standard
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