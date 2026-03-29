Opinion

ALIAKBARI / MEJIA: Higher carbon taxes will hurt Canada’s energy sector

Ottawa's industrial carbon tax hike will drive billions in investment out of Canada while doing nothing to make the country an ‘energy superpower.’
Oil rig
Oil rigWestern Standard AI photo illustration
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Alberta
Oil Sands
Investment
Opinion
Carbon Taxes
Opinion Column

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