Opinion

ALIAKBARI / MEJIA: LNG opportunities slipping away due to Ottawa’s regulatory burden

One modest Enbridge expansion does not erase years of federal policy that have stalled pipelines, scared off investment, and cost workers high-paying jobs.
Workers at a Canadian LNG terminal
Workers at a Canadian LNG terminalScreenshot: YouTube
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