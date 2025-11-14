Opinion

AMBLER: The arithmetic Ottawa won’t admit

"To “catalyse” $500 billion in private spending, the Liberals’ budget quietly assumes Canadians will consume less, export less, and trust government planners more."
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagneCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Gross Domestic Product
Steve Ambler
Budget 2025
Université du Québec à Montréal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news