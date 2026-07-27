Opinion

AMERNIC: Cowardice of wrecking ball revisionism — an Ontario town’s war on the John A. MacDonald statue

While cities across Canada start bringing history back into the light, Picton's town council remains trapped in historical panic.
John A. MacDonald statue
John A. MacDonald statueImage courtesy of Picton
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