Opinion

AMERNIC: The real truth-tellers — Canada’s unsung defenders of historical truth

Researchers challenge the activist narrative around Sir John A. Macdonald, Egerton Ryerson, and other historical figures erased from Canada’s public memory.
Toppled statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal had been standing since 1895.
Toppled statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal had been standing since 1895.Joey Coleman/Flicker Sharealike 2.0
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Egerton Ryerson
Opinion
Opinion Column
Statutes
Sir Henry Dundas
Sir John A. Macdonald
vandalized

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news