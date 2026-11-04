Opinion

ANALYSIS: Blue wave in Washington gives Canada fresh reason to expand energy exports

A blue tsunami rolled through Washington on Tuesday night, derailing the Trump train and, with it, Republican control over both the US House of Representatives and the Senate.
A blue tsunami rolled through Washington on Tuesday night, derailing the Trump train and, with it, Republican control over both the US House of Representatives and the Senate.Image credit: Western Standard - ChatGPT AI
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