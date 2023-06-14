While Ottawa made it clear its ambitious climate agenda is a top priority, Premier Danielle Smith's new cabinet makes it clear that fighting back is hers.
And given the federal government’s plans, her new cabinet will likely come face to face with the federal government sooner, rather than later.
First, the Sustainable Jobs Plan (formerly known as the “Just Transition”) is anticipated to come down the pipe in the near future. Ottawa designed it to legislate Alberta’s oil and natural gas industry out of existence entirely, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Then, alongside the Just Transition will be aggressive net-zero targets on both emissions and electricity.
On emissions, the federal government already committed to a cap by the end of this year. Given that carbon-capture technology has not progressed fast enough to cut emissions at current production levels, the emissions cap is a de-facto production cap, meaning the energy sector is effectively unable to produce any more energy than it already is.
On electricity, the federal government’s proposed 2035 net-zero grid targets are going to be incredibly costly for Alberta. A 2022 report from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) estimates infrastructure costs could reach $52 billion. Meanwhile, a report by independent econometrics firm Navius estimates a loss in GDP of $35 billion — all while Albertans' electricity bills jump by 40%.
All of this means Alberta's new cabinet will need to be on a war footing almost immediately.
The key portfolio of Energy and Minerals goes to Brian Jean, the MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche. His constituency is in the heart of the oil industry, which brings an important perspective to the energy portfolio. During his run for premier in 2022, Jean showed himself prepared to stand up to the federal government on energy policies, which makes him well-suited for the role of Energy Minister.
The role of Environment and Protected Areas Minister will be filled by Rebecca Schulz, entering her second term as MLA for Calgary-Shaw. Schulz will be tasked with communicating Alberta’s environmental position on the global stage. That will no doubt include asserting Alberta’s interests in any international trade and market access negotiations the federal government undertakes — including the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28.
Nathan Neudorf will take on the role of Minister of Affordability and Utilities. Given the anticipated costs of Ottawa’s aggressive climate targets, Neudorf will need to have a strong understanding of the portfolio and defend Alberta’s interests in the face of a plan that will devastate Alberta’s economy and weaken our financial position substantially.
Into the job of president of the Treasury Board and Finance minister slides Nate Horner, MLA from Drumheller-Stettler. Alberta’s finances are always a topic of conversation around water coolers, and two major areas of contention must be addressed. First, if the federal government does force the harmful policies on our province’s economy, Horner will be dealing with a deteriorating investment climate combined with billions of dollars leaving the province in equalization (which 62% of Albertans voted to abolish in 2021) and other federal transfer programs. Secondly, there is a report on a potential Alberta Pension Plan on its way.
The Ministry of Justice will be headed up by Mickey Amery. Former Justice Minister Tyler Shandro was a key player in the fight against the federal government on gun control, so Amery has some big shoes to fill in this area. Amery is a capable lawyer though, who should fill the role well.
Finally, Danielle Smith herself holds on to the portfolio of Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in addition to her duties as premier. Smith has been strong and consistent in both rhetoric and action when it comes to Ottawa and it's likely under her leadership the rest of the cabinet will follow her lead and make it clear to the federal government that actively destroying our economy will not be tolerated.
The rest of the cabinet will be important, but these are the key roles.
Alberta has been under attack for nearly a decade.
The Alberta government, under the guidance of the new cabinet, must be prepared to defend our interests against hostile policies coming out of Ottawa.
(1) comment
Thank you Danelle
May God protect you
We need a light of good and righteousness to shine on and fight the evil demonic infection that has taken hold in Ottawa under the dangerous and psychotic child psychopath Trudeau
