ANDRUS: Again we say it, let's shake up the Senate

In the middle of the Labour Day weekend, Justin Trudeau decided it was the appropriate time to appoint two “independent” senators from Alberta.Daryl Fridhandler, a former regional fundraiser for the federal Liberals, and Kristopher Wells, a radical activist and former academic, were the appointees.These appointments were particularly egregious given that Alberta had two senators-in-waiting, Pam Davidson and Erika Barootes, who were elected in the 2021 Alberta senatorial elections.Premier Danielle Smith was outraged, accusing Trudeau of "blatantly disregarding" the will of Albertans."Despite our province repeatedly electing senators-in-waiting ready to represent Alberta, Trudeau has chosen to appoint left-wing partisans who will follow his and the Liberals' agenda," Smith posted on X. "The Senate's credibility as an institution is eroding, and it needs a complete overhaul."She's absolutely right.The Senate is an unelected body that is not accountable to the people, instead filled at the whim of the prime minister of the day.As democracy has evolved, its legitimacy as a functioning house of sober second thought has diminished.Mark Twain once said, “History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” How true. With that in mind, let’s look back at 1984.Pierre Elliott Trudeau had taken his “walk in the snow” and resigned as Prime Minister.His Liberal Party was on the brink of collapse, facing a powerful Progressive Conservative party led by Brian Mulroney, who would go on to win 211 out of 282 seats (74.8%) in Parliament in the September election.Trudeau’s immediate legacy at that time was a senate dominated by his appointees. This Senate became a roadblock for Mulroney's elected government, obstructing legislation that conflicted with their vision of Canada's best interests.The rise of Trudeau’s senate directly influenced the establishment and growth of the Reform Party in the late 1980s and early 1990s.It’s remarkable how 40 years can change the perception of Pierre Trudeau’s legacy. His son Justin is now doubling down on the family approach, transforming the Senate of Canada into a stronghold for extreme ideologies, that once again threaten the democratic balance of Canada.According to the polls, his party is facing imminent defeat in the next federal election. But, with four recent appointments to the Upper Chamber, Trudeau has brought his total number of Senate appointees to 86 out of 105 seats.So despite Trudeau’s attempts to rebrand the Senate as “independent,” the clear ideological slant of his appointees tells a different story. The Senate is now poised to act as a barrier against Conservative legislation should the Liberals be ousted in the next election.In addition to Fridhandler and Wells, other notable recent appointees include Charles Adler (Manitoba), a long-time radio broadcaster who has become one of Trudeau’s most fervent defenders since rebranding himself as a left-wing ideologue in 2015.Also added to the Senate was Tracy Muggli (Saskatchewan), a former Liberal candidate who finished third in the Saskatoon-Grasswood riding in both the 2015 and 2019 elections.Just as his father did, Justin Trudeau has used his appointment power to turn the Senate into a body that serves as his immediate legacy. Looking at history, we can anticipate that if the Senate becomes a significant obstacle after a Liberal defeat, Senate reform will be a major topic of discussion.The answer may also lie in history. Four years after the Liberals’ crushing defeat in 1984, the Reform Party of Canada was formed under the leadership of Preston Manning.He and the early Reformers envisioned a new party that would champion economic and constitutional reforms, increasing the influence of the western provinces while strengthening national unity. Manning and his supporters recognized that political power in Canada has always centered in Ontario and Quebec.They understood that for the West to have any real influence, the constitution needed to reflect and respect regional interests. To address this imbalance, the Reform Party therefore strongly advocated for a Triple-E Senate — equal, elected, and effective.An elected Senate with effective powers and equal representation for each province is crucial to maintaining balance in Confederation. A Triple-E Senate would create a legitimate body capable of checking the House of Commons.While provinces may not agree on every issue, a more representative Senate would strengthen the position of all provinces in future constitutional debates.A Senate designed to represent provincial interests, rather than federal interests, would incentivize senators to protect the interests of every province, not just their own .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. 