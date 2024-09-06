Opinion

ANDRUS: Again we say it, let's shake up the Senate

All the reasons that the West offered for Senate reform in the 1980s remain valid today
Alberta Senator-in-Waiting Erika Barootes, passed over by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in favour of two Liberal activists
Alberta Senator-in-Waiting Erika Barootes, passed over by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in favour of two Liberal activistsWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Erika Barootes
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Kris Wells
Senators-in-Waiting
Senate appointments

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news