ANDRUS: An Alberta police service... why wait any longer?

Imagine living in a quiet Alberta community when an emergency alert warns that two armed individuals are on the loose nearby. The message offers no details — leaving everyone in fear and confusion.Hours pass, and locals turn to social media for information, sharing photos of a stolen truck seen in the area. The RCMP remains silent.This scenario unfolded last week in Wheatland County. An alert warned of two armed suspects at large near Strathmore, but key details were withheld. By the next morning, Rocky View County confirmed the murder of one of their employees, Colin Hough — our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.It took days for the RCMP to get critical information to the public. On Wednesday evening, the RCMP issued a photo of a stolen vehicle in Calgary connected to the murder. On Friday, the RCMP released details of a stolen quad and a photo of a person of interest.As of yesterday, one suspect had been arrested and charged. One suspect still remains at large.If the details of this incident seem chillingly familiar, they are. In April 2020, the Nova Scotia community of Portapique experienced a mass murder that left 22 people dead. In both cases, the silence and slow response of the RCMP left communities vulnerable. The lessons from Portapique should have been clear: timely and transparent communication can save lives.Yet, here we are again, watching a tragedy unfold as critical information is withheld, leaving the public to piece together the danger on their own.Both incidents, while occurring in two very distinct parts of the country, are symptomatic of greater challenges faced by the RCMP when it comes to contract policing.The RCMP’s Management Advisory Board has even gone so far as to indicate that providing local police services stretches resources thin and diverts the force from its primary national responsibilities — including counterterrorism, organized crime, border security, cyber crime and various other areas."Federal policing has now arrived at a critical juncture of its sustainability, which present risks for the national security and safety of Canada, its people, and its interests," says a report issued by the Board. Additionally, the Board has raised concerns about the gradual erosion of public trust due to occasional missteps by overstretched officers.Despite the warnings, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has assured provincial governments that the federal government will honour its existing RCMP contracts and work on renegotiations for future needs."I commit to collaborating with provinces and territories on the renegotiation of these agreements to support your policing needs today and beyond 2032," wrote LeBlanc.As the federal government defines its vision for the RCMP’s future, premiers are pressing Ottawa to address the Mounties' staffing crisis.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the issue during the premiers' summer meeting in Halifax, noting: "We can’t afford to leave these staffing gaps unfilled. We’re currently paying for 1,911 RCMP officers but face over 400 vacancies."Smith added that to address the shortfall, Alberta is expanding sheriff detachments and municipal forces to prioritize public safety. She is referring to steps taken to lay the foundation for an Alberta Police Force, with the introduction of Bill 11, the Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024.Bill 11 takes steps to address ongoing challenges with the RCMP by introducing a new independent police agency designed to work alongside existing forces, including the RCMP. While this service won't replace the RCMP, Alberta is preparing for the possibility that the RCMP may withdraw from local policing when the current contract expires in 2032.Though Bill 11 doesn’t establish an Alberta police service, it lays the groundwork for future options. With cities like Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge already relying on local police, the idea of an Alberta Provincial Police Service isn’t new or radical.In addition to the introduction of the new police agency, the Government of Alberta is providing funding of up to $30,000 per municipality to study “local needs, capital requirements and transition considerations” in regards to moving away from the RCMP contract policing model.According to Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis: “No one knows a community’s needs better than the people who live there. This funding will empower municipalities to explore different policing models that will improve public safety and address their community’s unique needs.”Grande Prairie has already made the move to create its own police force, becoming the first Alberta community to leave the RCMP since 1956. The Alberta government anticipates more municipalities will follow suit.“This funding empowers municipalities to explore policing models that enhance public safety and address their unique needs,” said Ellis.The grants will help municipalities research local safety needs, identify gaps in current models and estimate transition costs, laying the groundwork for moving away from the RCMP.The urgency is clear. With a vacancy rate of 15%, staffing shortages have left the RCMP unable to effectively tackle rising rural crime in Alberta.A local police force would better address community needs and restore control to those most affected. Successful transitions will strengthen the case for creating Alberta's own police service.This concept has been on the table since the 2020 Fair Deal Panel report. In 2021, the government released a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers, outlining how Alberta could create a police service focused on community engagement, innovation and cost-effectiveness, drawing lessons from global best practices.Given the events of last week, urgency is clearly required in this matter. Ensuring the safety and security of Albertans must be our highest priority. The time has come for Alberta to take immediate and decisive action to enhance our policing capabilities by establishing its own police service.